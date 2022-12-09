Millville is the South Jersey High School Football Team of the Year

Humberto Ayala admits he had some nervous moments.

Worry crept into the Millville High School football coach’s mind as the Thunderbolts faced tense situations in the final minutes of their Sectional final against Hammonton, state semi against Mainland and the Group 4 title game against Northern Highlands.

“But at the same time, you have a confidence in what you have from a player standpoint,” Ayala said.

Millville started the season No. 1 in the South Jersey Mean 15 rankings because of its individual talent. It finished on top because of heart, toughness and its will to win.

The Thunderbolts (12-2), the first-ever Group 4 state champions, are the Courier-Post South Jersey Football Team of the Year.

