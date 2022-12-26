Million Evans, Ethan Jacobs look back on longtime Brotherhood – Morning Journal

Two friends. Both All-Americans. One earning the Honor twice, the other once.

Both of them Team USA candidates along with several other area standouts who are graduating this spring. Almost inseparable.

When Ethan Jacobs and Million Evans decided to drop their Pursuits of academy soccer and come play for Robert Dougherty at Bay for the start of their sophomore years, it opened them to a world of wide-ranging opportunities.

In a way, it also saved each of them and allowed for the best to come through.

“I don’t think I was able to accomplish all of the things I wanted to accomplish the past three (years),” said Evans, who signed with Cleveland State in November to continue his soccer career. “I came here my sophomore year, and I don’t think I would have accomplished all of the things I did. The team set me up, including the Seniors from past years, to succeed. I think it’s both of us leaving a Legacy for the next guys to come up.”

“Yeah,” Jacobs agreed, nodding slightly as if Evans were present.

Jacobs and Dougherty were sitting at a table outside Bay’s gymnasium, with Evans calling in on speakerphone on a mid-November afternoon as he was out of school sick, but recovering.

Jacobs was also in the process of being recruited by some big-name Division I schools. They have yet to make a decision.

“I was able to get comfortable with this team. I came in my sophomore year as well with Mill. We both made the decision to come,” Jacobs said. “I wasn’t that confident coming in. I had lost a lot of confidence playing in academy (soccer). But coming into high school, I really found myself and finding this perfect group of guys.”

Jacobs rattled off former All-Americans such as Brock Pickett and a “great friend” in Matt DeCapua as part of the group that helped him springboard towards success.

“I was able to be comfortable with them and getting really to play at my best has really brought me up to that status,” he said.

“You know you’re blessed as a coach when you have the quality and quantity of the amazing players that have come through (our program),” Dougherty said. “I remember that (Million) had come home from Philadelphia, and it was around Christmas time before his sophomore year. I was at a basketball game and he came running up there while I was watching (one of his players at the time) play, and Million said, ‘I’m coming back’.”

Dougherty was stunned and couldn’t have been happier, saying he couldn’t wait and it was going to be amazing to have him back and have “so much fun.”

“Ethan had come back and made the same decision,” Dougherty said. “It’s one of those things where I missed them horribly and obviously I knew for their growth and development that they’d get every bit they could possibly want with us they could play with the academy program. In Ethan’s case, it would probably be a better experience than the academy program because of the strength of our schedule and the Popularity of our program.”

One such game drew over 10,000 views on a livestream, with Dougherty being correct in the amount of growth Jacobs could achieve. While Evans was named All-American his senior season, Jacobs earned the Honor twice, his junior year and this season, becoming the first Bay soccer player to be named an All-American twice.

Getting away from the academy soccer programs was a breath of fresh air, in no uncertain terms for Jacobs and especially Evans.

“For me, it was kind of different because I moved out for two-and-a-half years,” Evans said. “I lived and breathed soccer for two-and-a-half years, and I did the same thing with the Philadelphia Union. I did everything the same every day with my teammates, and everyone pushed each other to the limit and created new limits for themselves. It was a different kind of … I don’t know, setup, I would say.”

“For those of us at nationals, we were all coming from separate schools,” Jacobs added, with a difference in how his experience worked compared to the “brotherhood” Evans had. “We all didn’t play high school because it wasn’t allowed. But at nationals, there really wasn’t any connection. It didn’t feel right.

“When my sophomore year came around and I made the decision to play for Bay, I think it’s the best decision I’ve ever made for my soccer career.”

Together, the two friends under Dougherty made regional semifinals two of the last three years before dropping a Heartbreaker in the 2021 Division II state final, something that leaves a desire of wanting to have accomplished more. At the same time, each player could not have achieved what they had without the other’s help and growing together.

The bond the two share on the same pitch was evident throughout the fall. It was a special sight to see with the over 30 years Dougherty has coached the Rockets.

“Without a doubt,” Dougherty said, detailing the various combinations of players to come through the Bay program over the years before turning back to his All-Americans. “You watch kids that just have it and have been blessed to watch it for years.”

“Ethan and Mills were on the tail end of those older guys coming in, but it was the same thing. It was the perfect combination of amazing players and exceptional leaders on the field where they could dictate tempo, flow, tempo and control of a game from any position, anywhere on the field. We spent a lot of time talking about communication and leadership over the past year, and how to get people to follow you is not a matter of being loud enough or good enough.

“You have to be able to communicate it, and that’s where I see the growth of these two young men over the past calendar year. They went from unbelievably talented players to amazing leaders. That is not an easy step or an easy transition, and a lot of people just can’t transition to that step. I was just so pleased and proud of these two Gentlemen for what they’ve done and how they’ve brought our program along, especially this year.”

The Chemistry the two developed all the way on a small rec field in the middle of town eventually blossomed after vastly different experiences. It traces all the way back to their younger days, and the two of them made the last three years the best years of their lives.

“These past three years have changed me completely, both as a person and as a player,” Jacobs said, with Evans in agreement.

“Obviously coming up with Mill, we played on the same rec team. We’ve been friends since … I can’t even remember,” he said with a light chuckle. “That Chemistry is super important for us, and that aspect doesn’t even have to be verbal. We can look at each other and know how to push the tempo and stuff like that, and that’s what can lead a team to be great.”

The two might even have a chance to go up against each other in college, although friendships will be pushed aside if they end up going toe-to-toe.

“I think it’s going to bring the competitive sides out of both of us,” Evans said. “At the end of the day when the game’s over, we’re going to go back to being friends. But when we step on the field, we’ll be playing for our schools and I think with how competitive we can both be and push each other.”

While Dougherty received degrees from Cleveland State and Bowling Green, he demurred on what would happen with a head-to-head matchup.

“Whoever wins, that’s the jersey I’ll wear,” the Coach joked, drawing laughs from around the table. “So no matter what, I’m on the winning end.”