Millikan’s girls and boys soccer teams are top contenders for Moore League Championships – Press Telegram

LONG BEACH — The Millikan girls and boys soccer teams are in the driver’s seat to win Moore League Championships this season.

Millikan’s girls soccer team is 10-3-3 overall this season and 5-0 in league play. The Rams are in first place in the Moore League standings and they’ve outscored their opponents 45-7.

In fact, they have not given up a goal in five league games, against Cabrillo, Lakewood, Compton, Long Beach Poly and Wilson.

Millikan has been led this season by senior Strikers Hannah Marshall and Sydney Trump. Trump was named Press-Telegram girls athlete of the week on Dec. 27 after scoring the game-winning goal against Wilson on Dec. 22.

The Rams will resume league play at home against Jordan (5-5-1, 1-4) on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Long Beach Poly girls soccer and Wilson girls soccer are in second and third place, respectively, in the Moore League standings. Poly will host Wilson on Jan. 17 in a battle for who will likely be the top contender against Millikan in the second round of league play.

Other girls soccer teams to watch in the Press-Telegram area are Cerritos, Los Alamitos, Downey, Warren, La Mirada, St. Joseph, Long Beach Jordan and Cabrillo.

Millikan boys also in first place

The Millikan boys soccer team is 7-3-4 overall and 2-0-1 in the Moore League play, which has the Rams in first place in the league standings.

Millikan beat Cabrillo 3-0 on Dec. 16. The Rams beat Wilson 2-1 on Dec. 19 and tied 0-0 with Long Beach Poly on Dec. 21.

The Rams have been led by senior forward David Villanueva, junior forward Aaron De Leon and senior forward Nathan Farkhondeh.

Overall, Millikan has outscored its opponents 26-13 this season. It will resume Moore League play against Lakewood on Monday, Jan. 9.

Meanwhile, the Cabrillo boys soccer team is 10-2-1 overall and 3-1 in league play. The Jaguars should be considered a top contender. Cabrillo, currently in second place, will play key league matches against Long Beach Poly on Jan. 18 and Millikan on on Jan. 20.

Lakewood, Long Beach Poly and Wilson are all in the mix for third place in the Moore League.

Other boys soccer teams to watch in the Press-Telegram area are Downey, Los Alamitos, Artesia, Glenn, St. John Bosco, Firebaugh, Norwalk and Paramount.