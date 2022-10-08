Miller Scores First Collegiate Goal, Wolverines Defeated at Wisconsin

Next Game: Ohio State 10/11/2022 | 7:00 PM Big Ten Network October 11 (Tue) / 7:00 PM Ohio State

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Michigan men’s soccer team fell 2-1 to Wisconsin in a Big Ten Conference road contest Friday night (Oct. 7) at McClimon Track/Soccer Complex.

Freshman Nolan Miller scored his first collegiate goal, while Inaki Rodriguez and Brennan Callow both tallied an assist on the tally and Hayden Evans made eight saves in the net.

Evans and the Wolverine defense shut down Wisconsin in the first half as the Badgers managed eight shots with five on goal. Evans came up with three straight saves over a three-minute span to keep the match scoreless with just over 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

Michigan (3-6-3, 1-3-1 Big Ten) did not manage a shot in the first 45 minutes as the two teams headed into the locker room scoreless. Evans made five saves for UM in the first half, while Michigan earned one corner kick opportunity.

The Wolverines found an Offensive push to start the second half with its first shot coming three minutes into the second half, when Nicholas Kaloukian tested the keeper for the first time in the match.

Michigan earned its third corner-kick opportunity in the 61st minute as Rodriguez sailed the ball into the 18-yard box for Callow to head towards the net. Callow’s header was stopped on the line by a Badger defender and placed perfectly for Miller to head the ball into the middle of the net to give UM a 1-0 advantage.

Ten minutes later, Wisconsin found the equalizer and followed it up with the go-ahead goal in the 74th minute to take a 2-1 lead over the Wolverines.

Michigan was unable to generate any further shots in the closing minutes.

UM will be back in action Tuesday (Oct. 11) when it returns to UM Soccer Stadium to take on No. 17 Ohio State at 7 pm on the Big Ten Network.