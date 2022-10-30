Miller Scores a Pair of Goals, but Michigan Concludes the Season with a Loss to Penn State

Next Game: vs. Big Ten Quarterfinals 11/4/2022 | TBA Nov. 04 (Fri) / TBA vs. Big Ten Quarterfinals

» Nolan Miller scored both of Michigan’s goals on the day.

» Bryce Blevins added assists on Miller’s goals, while Brennan Callow also collected a helper.

» Michigan finished the season with a 4-10-3 record, including a 1-6-1 conference mark.

Site: Ann Arbor, Mich. (UM Soccer Stadium)

Score: Penn State 3, Michigan 2

Records: UM (4-10-3, 1-6-1 B1G), PSU (6-5-4, 3-2-3 B1G)

Next UM Event: Season Concluded

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan men’s soccer team saw its 2022 season come to a close after a 3-2 loss to Penn State on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 30) at UM Soccer Stadium.

Michigan (4-9-3, 1-5-1 Big Ten) took the early lead in the first half before back-to-back goals from the Nittany Lions put them up 2-1 in the second half. The Wolverines knotted the score in the 56th minute, but Penn State scored the game-winner in the 75th minute to lock in the win.

Freshman Nolan Miller netted both of the Wolverines’ goals a pair of assists from Bryce Blevins and one from Brennan Callow . Sophomore goalkeeper Hayden Evans made three saves on the day and the UM offense had 13 shots, with seven on goal.

Michigan opened up the scoring less than five minutes into the match as it earned its first corner kick. Blevins served the ball into the 18-yard box and it bounced off the head of Callow onto a diving Miller for a goal into the bottom-left corner to put UM up 1-0.

Penn State (6-5-4, 3-2-3 Big Ten) looked to even the score in the 41st minute, but Evans kicked the ball out and cleared it on the ensuing corner kick to allow the Wolverines to take their 1- 0 advantage into the Halftime break.

Michigan outshot the Nittany Lions 6-3 with two shots on goal in the first half.

Less than two minutes into the second half, PSU tied it up at 1 before going ahead 2-1 in the 54th minute. Miller tied the game in the 56th minute with his second goal of the day off a corner kick, with an assist from Blevins.

The Nittany Lions scored their third goal of the game in the 75th minute, which proved to be the game-winner as the Wolverines narrowly missed the net with one second left on the clock.