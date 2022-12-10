Miller leads the team to complete an almost impossible task

December 9—Entering her second season at the helm of the Pope volleyball team, Erica Miller knew she had the talent to win a state championship.

It was just a matter of getting the Greyhounds prepared for the rigors of the postseason.

To do that, Miller put together a schedule that many teams might run away from. In fact, the Pope may have wanted to himself.

“After the season, (the team) admitted to me they weren’t sure about the schedule,” Miller said, “but I knew we could compete to win it all, and I set up a difficult schedule so the players could get comfortable with being uncomfortable.”

By the time the season was over, Pope had played 20 teams from Georgia which advanced to at least the quarterfinals of their classification. Along the way, the Greyhounds defeated eventual Class AAAAAA Champion Buford, Class AAAA Champion Pace Academy and Class AA Champion Mount Paran Christian.

By season’s end, Pope had gone 45-5 and claimed the Class AAAAAA state title, and for her efforts, Miller was recognized as the Cobb County Volleyball Coach of the Year by her peers.

During the season, Pope went on separate winning streaks of eight, nine and nine matches. Miller said the losses to end those streaks came exactly when they needed to.

“They were very timely losses,” Miller said. “A team can get complacent if they win all the time, but we lost because we were playing a good team. It allowed them to get back in the gym and keep their hunger.”

Pope finished on a 10-match win streak, its longest of the season.

However, there could not have been a point where Pope may have been more uncomfortable than in the state championship match against Sequoyah. The Greyhounds found themselves in what may have looked to be a hole too deep to climb out of after dropping the first two sets of the match 25-21 and 25-20.

In the break between the second and third sets, Miller went back to basics to try to get her team back in the match.

“The first two sets, we weren’t ourselves,” she said. “I made two points. I told them we were going to go out there and win the third set to extend our season. At that point, I wasn’t concerned with winning the match. We just needed to settle down. The second point was, if we were going to go down, Let’s go down swinging.”

Pope rallied to win the third set 25-20 and the fourth 25-16. During a timeout in the deciding fifth set, the Greyhounds needed three points to complete the comeback. While confident, Miller tried to keep her team focused.

It was the seventh straight season in which Pope had reached the final four, but it had not won a state title since 2018.

The Greyhounds closed out the match winning the fifth and final set 15-12.

“I told them they would be the longest three points of their lives,” Miller said, “because I knew they wanted it so much.”