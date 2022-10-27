Miller Center for the Arts Celebrates 15th Anniversary With Parsons Dance Company

On Friday, October 21, the Miller Center for the Arts on the Reading Area Community College (RACC) campus celebrated its 15-year anniversary with a performance by world-renowned contemporary dance sensation, Parsons Dance Company. A pre-show reception at the Schmidt Training and Technology Center on the RACC campus hosted a large crowd of supporters, followed by the capacity performance in the Miller Center venue.

“Thank you, Marlin and Ginger Miller, for the beautiful theater that bears your name. Your generosity has provided our RACC students, staff, and community members with one of the finest performance venues in Pennsylvania. We thank you for 15 years of Spectacular concerts and dance presentations, 15 years of Comedy and music and 15 years of performance excellence,” says RACC President Dr. Susan Looney.

The Miller Center for the Arts emerged from the vision and philanthropy of Mr. Marlin Miller. Working closely with the President Emeritus, Gust Zogas as well as with the architects, construction crews and various visual artists, the Miller Center for the Arts emerged to bring some of the finest singers, musicians and dancers in the world to the campus of RACC.

“After 15 years, we are so very proud to hold true to Marlin and Ginger Miller’s vision of an exquisite theater that brings some of the finest performance artists in the world to Berks County and our surrounding region. We are Blessed through the Endowment commitments of Dr. Frank Franco, Renee and Bruce Dietrich, Gust and Doris Zogas and, of course, Marlin and Ginger Miller, to bring a varied array of musical, comedic and dramatic genres to the Miller Center,” says RACC Vice President of College Advancement and the Executive Director of the Foundation for Reading Area Community College, Tony DeMarco.

The Miller Center for the Arts has become an Anchor in the City of Reading’s cultural landscape. The 500 seat theater offers quality programming for all ages and interests. Whether it is modern dance, Improv Comedy or a children’s show, the Miller Center has something for everyone.

Some of the more prominent acts that have appeared at the Miller Center include David Sedaris, Judy Collins, Three Dog Night, The Machine, Tom Papa, and Josh Ritter.

Along with performances, the Miller Center also hosts community events and is available for rental. For more information on how we can accommodate your event, please contact Megan Schappell, [email protected] or 610.607.6205.