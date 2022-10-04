Millbrook, Northern Nash among the risers in the top 25

HighSchoolOT updates its football rankings each week, using a Top 25 for the eastern and western halves of the state. The counties are divided the same way the NC High School Athletic Association divides them for playoff purposes. To compare to last week’s rankings, click here.

West Top 25: Things stayed steady for the most part, with Ardrey Kell moving back into the top 10 following Charlotte Christian’s out-of-state loss. South Point and Ledford check into this week’s top 25, replacing Crest (whom South Point beat) and Asheville (who lost to AC Reynolds).

East Forsyth 6-0 Mallard Creek 5-2 Providence Day 6-0 Hough 5-1 Chambers 4-2 Grimsley 6-0 Charlotte Catholic 6-1 Kings Mountain 6-0 Weddington 5-1 Ardrey Kell 5-1 Butler 6-1 Mount Tabor 5-1 AC Reynolds 6-1 Independence 5-1 Olympic 6-0 Charlotte Christian 4-2 Reagan 4-2 East Lincoln 6-0 Lake Norman 6-0 Mooresville 5-1 Burns 5-1 South Point 6-0 Oak Grove 6-0 East Surry 7-0 Ledford 6-0

Eastern Top 25: With Cleveland and Hillside both escaping unranked teams with single-digit wins, the trio of Millbrook, Cardinal Gibbons, and Wake Forest all slide up into the 2-4 spots. Northern Nash is now in the top 10, Heritage slides some after an injury to quarterback Lex Thomas, and Apex makes a leap to 18th. There are three new teams, all east of I-95 — undefeated Greene Central, undefeated CB Aycock, and one-loss Princeton. It’s the first time in the HSOT era that Greene Central and Aycock have been ranked in football.

New Bern 6-0 Millbrook 6-0 Cardinal Gibbons 4-2 Wake Forest 4-1 Cleveland 6-0 Hillside 6-0 New Hanover 5-1 Seventy-First 6-0 Northern Nash 6-0 Hoggard 5-1 Leesville Road 5-1 Heritage 5-1 Holly Springs 5-1 JH Rose 6-1 Lee County 6-0 Knightdale 5-1 Wallace-Rose Hill 5-1 Apex 6-0 Clinton 6-1 Rolesville 4-2 Tarboro 6-1 Smithfield-Selma 6-0 Greene Central 7-0 CB Aycock 6-0 Princeton 5-1