Millbrook, Holly Springs return to statewide top 25

The top six in the HighSchoolOT statewide top 25 basketball rankings, but Christ School and Cannon School dropped out of the top 10 after losses last week. Cannon School dropped out entirely after losing to unranked Charlotte Latin.

Ravenscroft, Butler, and Enka were all removed from the rankings after losses. Millbrook, Holly Springs, Charlotte Catholic, and Lumberton joined this week’s rankings. It is the first time that Millbrook and Holly Springs are back in the top 25 since the turn of the new year.

Northwood, Farmville Central, Richmond, Hickory, Greensboro Day, and Central Cabarrus lead their respective area codes in our area code power rankings.

To compare this week’s rankings to last week’s click here.

HSOT Statewide Top 25: Boys Basketball

Teams listed in bold are new this week. Teams that are in italics are the top-ranked team in their respective area code.

Central Cabarrus 20-0 North Mecklenburg 19-1 Farmville Central 19-1 Northwood 18-2 United Faith Christian 26-2 Carmel Christian 24-3 Greensboro Day 25-3 Chambers 15-5 Myers Park 16-4 Richmond 17-2 Northern Nash 20-0 Hickory 19-1 Mountain Heritage 18-1 Mount Tabor 19-1 Grimsley 16-4 Goldsboro 18-2 Millbrook 14-6 Reidsville 14-0 North Surry 19-1 Asheville School 15-5 Christ School 24-3 Seventy-First 17-2 Holly Springs 16-4 Charlotte Catholic 17-4 Lumberton 17-2

Area Code Rankings: Boys Basketball

Teams in italics are in this week’s statewide top 25 rankings. Teams in bold are new to this week’s rankings.

252 area code

Farmville Central 19-1 Northern Nash 20-0 Bertie 15-3 Washington County 14-1 Wilson Prep 14-6 Greenfield School 22-8 Kinston 16-4 West Carteret 14-4 Rocky Mount 15-2 Southern Nash 14-4 First Flight 12-7 Hertfordshire 15-3 Greene Central 17-4 DH Conley 14-6 Riverside (Martin) 12-7

336 area code

Greensboro Day 25-3 Mount Tabor 19-1 Grimsley 16-4 Reidsville 14-0 North Surry 19-1 Southern Guilford 17-3 Eastern Randolph 19-1 Ben L Smith 17-3 Dudley 15-4 Southeast Guilford 15-6 Person 15-4 East Forsyth 13-5 Davie County 15-5 Reagan 13-7 Southwest Guilford 14-5

704 area code

Central Cabarrus 20-0 North Mecklenburg 19-1 United Faith Christian 26-2 Carmel Christian 24-3 Chambers 15-5 Myers Park 16-4 Charlotte Catholic 17-4 East Mecklenburg 16-4 Concord Academy 26-5 Butler 14-5 Olympic 19-1 East Gaston 15-2 East Lincoln 16-4 Hough 13-7 Cannon School 24-6

828 area code

Hickory 19-1 Mountain Heritage 18-1 Asheville School 15-5 Christ School 24-3 West Caldwell 17-2 Hendersonville 17-3 Countries 17-3 Freedom 15-4 Tabernacle Christian (Hickory) 16-2 West Henderson 15-6 AC Reynolds 12-8 Alexander Central 13-6 North Henderson 14-8 Franklin 18-3 Enka 17-4

910 area code

Richmond 17-2 Seventy-First 17-2 Lumberton 17-2 New Hanover 16-2 EE Smith 15-3 Hoggard 15-5 Laney 18-2 Fayetteville Academy 18-6 Trask 15-4 Cape Fear Academy 15-6 White Oak 14-4 Swansboro 14-3 Harrells Christian 19-2 Pinecrest 11-7 East Blade’s 15-3

919 area code

Northwood 18-2 Goldsboro 18-2 Millbrook 14-6 Holly Springs 16-4 Chatham Charter 24-0 Franklinton 17-2 Southern Durham 15-5 Garner 16-3 Wayne Country Day 23-6 Sanderson 16-3 Jordan 13-7 Wakefield 14-6 Trinity Academy of Raleigh 16-5 Green Level 15-5 Wake Forest 13-7