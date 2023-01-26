Millbrook brings in former Mount Tabor HC Laymarr Marshall to lead football program

— After a long hiring process, Millbrook High School has announced that it has brought in Laymarr Marshall to head up its football program. Marshall previously served as a head coach in the Triad region for 10 seasons. Over that time, they accumulated an overall record of 88-39.

Marshall was the Coach at his alma mater of Mount Tabor High School from 2008-16. After that, he left to take a job at Davidson College as the running backs coach. Marshall became the head Coach at Parkland High School in 2019. He took over the Parkland job after previous head Coach Martin Samek left for Rolesville, a school that Marshall will now face in NAC 6 Conference play. Marshall stepped down from the Parkland job after one season.

Over his four-year career as a running back at Duke University, Marshall had 379 carries for 1,473 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Most recently, Marshall was back at Mount Tabor as its offensive coordinator. The Spartans went 9-3 overall in 2022. They averaged 27 points-per-game.

Now, Marshall will be at the helm of a team that has had one of the best offenses in the state over the past two seasons. Quarterback Mason Fortune threw for over 3,000 yards as a sophomore and over 4,000 yards as a junior. The Wildcats had 1,000 yard rushers in 2021 and 2022 in Jaylen Donaldson and Xavier Pugh.

Chris Bunting, Millbrook’s previous head coach, resigned right before the 2022 season to become the student information systems coordinator at Franklin County schools. Bunting held the role for approximately six months. Jimmy Vereen, a longtime Coach in South Carolina, was the interim Coach this fall.

Millbrook went 13-2 this season. The Wildcats lost to New Bern in the 4A eastern regional final. It was the furthest school ever in the Playoffs despite its extensive history. It remains to be seen how many of the key staff members that were a part of Millbrook’s run will return.

The Wildcats play in the 4A Northern Athletic Conference with Heritage, Knightdale, Rolesville, Wakefield, and Wake Forest. The league has sent a team to a regional final in the top classification in every year since it was created in 2017. It is the only 4A league in the state that has an active streak of teams appearing in a regional final, let alone one that has lasted for six years.