Millard South takes on Elkhorn South

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – High school football continues into Week 2 on Friday night. Here are the games 6 Sports is keeping an eye on:

BURKE vs BELLEVUE WEST

An impressive evening with Bellevue West hosting Burke.

WESTVIEW vs GROSS CATHOLIC at OMAHA BRYAN

The Cougars and the Wolverines face off

MOUNT MICHAEL vs RALSTON

Mount Michael faces off against Ralston

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN vs PLATTEVIEW

Springfield Platteview hosting Lincoln Christian

PAPILLION-LA VISTA at PAPILLION–LA VISTA SOUTH

A Crosstown rivalry in Papillion La Vista

MILLARD SOUTH vs ELKHORN SOUTH

Two top teams go head to head

NORTHWEST vs SKUTT CATHOLIC

A big road trip for the Vikings as they face off against Skutt Catholic

OMAHA NORTHWEST at LINCOLN

Lincoln High hosting Omaha Northwest

WESTSIDE at GRAND ISLAND

The Islanders are looking for some revenge after falling to the Warriors on the road last fall

