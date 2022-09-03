Millard South takes on Elkhorn South
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – High school football continues into Week 2 on Friday night. Here are the games 6 Sports is keeping an eye on:
BURKE vs BELLEVUE WEST
An impressive evening with Bellevue West hosting Burke.
WESTVIEW vs GROSS CATHOLIC at OMAHA BRYAN
The Cougars and the Wolverines face off
MOUNT MICHAEL vs RALSTON
Mount Michael faces off against Ralston
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN vs PLATTEVIEW
Springfield Platteview hosting Lincoln Christian
PAPILLION-LA VISTA at PAPILLION–LA VISTA SOUTH
A Crosstown rivalry in Papillion La Vista
MILLARD SOUTH vs ELKHORN SOUTH
Two top teams go head to head
NORTHWEST vs SKUTT CATHOLIC
A big road trip for the Vikings as they face off against Skutt Catholic
OMAHA NORTHWEST at LINCOLN
Lincoln High hosting Omaha Northwest
WESTSIDE at GRAND ISLAND
The Islanders are looking for some revenge after falling to the Warriors on the road last fall
