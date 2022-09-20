Milford, Cincinnati Country Day is top of state soccer coaches polls

Two Cincinnati girls programs are at the top of the heap in the latest Ohio Scholastic Soccer Association polls as Milford Tops state Division I schools and Cincinnati Country Day leads all girls in Division III.

Milford was 9-0 at the time of the poll and has a busy slate of home games this week against Walnut Hills (Tuesday), Anderson (Thursday) and Defending Division I state Champion Mount Notre Dame on Saturday.

Jill Helms’ Lady Eagles were the only team in 2021 that didn’t lose to unbeaten MND. Milford and the Cougars tied 1-1 last October. Saturday, MND comes in somewhat of an underdog in terms of ranking at No. 9. They had tied twice against Mason and Seton as the poll was announced. They also have Girls Greater Catholic League contests this week (Ursuline and Mercy McAuley) before facing Milford Saturday night.

Also at No. 1 from Southwest Ohio is Cincinnati Country Day. Their only losses have come to Division II Indian Hill and Conner (Kentucky). The Nighthawks also own a win against current Division II No. 7 Summit Country Day. Wyoming’s girls are at No. 8 in Division II after finishing as state runner-up a year ago and 2021 state quarterfinalist Mariemont is at No. 11 in Division III.

In boys Division I, St. Xavier has the current bragging rights locally at No. 5, with Mason eighth and Moeller 12th. The Bombers advanced the furthest last season making the quarterfinals. St. Xavier’s lone loss was to Division I Defending champ Cleveland St. Ignatius. Moeller was unbeaten as the poll was tallied and recently tied St. Xavier 0-0. Mason’s two losses came against St. Ignatius and state runner-up Centerville.

Summit Country Day leads the local pack in Division II at No. 3, followed by Defending state champ Wyoming at No. 8 and Indian Hill tied for 14th. Division III has Mariemont at No. 6 and Madeira 10th. Madeira was a state semifinalist in 2021.