MILFORD, Ohio — Milford High School basketball player Gavin Dalen loves having the opportunity to watch an NBA game on any given night.

But it’s not just to see the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo or Stephen Curry. And it’s not to cheer on the Cleveland Cavaliers or Indiana Pacers.

The 6-foot-9 Dalen likes to follow his dad, longtime NBA referee Eric Dalen, officiate a contest while running five miles up and down the court throughout 48 minutes of action.

“It’s cool having your dad be a ref and being able to go to games,” said Gavin Dalen, a Milford junior forward. “When I was young, it was like, ‘Oh I get to go to a game and watch my dad (and) the players I like to watch.'”

Even though Gavin is two inches taller than his father, he still looks up to his father. After all, Eric has been an NBA referee for 15 seasons and likely has a doctorate degree in basketball X’s and O’s.

Tony Gutierrez/AP Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic (77) jogs up court talking with referee Eric Dalen, right, during an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Dallas on Feb. 13, 2019.

Eric Dalen, 50, a former University of Minnesota tight end in the 1990s, is often on the road up to 26 days each month. He travels from coast to coast. But the distance doesn’t dim the basketball bond between father and son.

“I spend a lot of hours sitting in my hotel room, looking at Hudl, watching Streams of games, breaking games down and having those conversations,” Eric said.

Gavin, who turns 17 years old on Tuesday, appreciates all of the feedback about his game from his father. He averages 11.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and two blocks and is a defensive force for the Eagles (8-8, 5-6 Eastern Cincinnati Conference).

“I think a big part of Gavin’s passion for the game comes through his access to it and how much he’s watched it,” Milford Coach Brandon Baker said. “I think that’s really informed his basketball IQ because he’s been around high-level basketball for so much of his life.”

Michael Conroy/AP NBA referee Eric Dalen officiated a Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers game that included the late Kobe Bryant in February 2016.

Gavin has grown up around the game, having met star players and collecting Memories of a lifetime at the 2012 NBA All-Star Game in Orlando. His dream is to play in the NBA. He’s also thought about officiating down the road.

For now, Gavin is carving his own path through his young playing career.

But there is also time to rib his father once in a while through a text message about the calls he’s made — or a lack thereof — during a game. Both smile when discussing the exchange and a give and take of opinions.

What remains very clear is Eric’s experience in the game. If Eric is at home in Milford, there is nothing quite like having father and son in the same gym during the high school season.

“It’s cool seeing him on the sidelines and I look up in the stands,” Gavin said. “I see him say, ‘Shoot the ball,’ or ‘Set a screen,’ ‘Block that.’ We bond over it and have father-son talks.”

Bree Teague Milford junior forward Gavin Dale averages 11.3 points and 9.6 rebounds this season for the Eagles.

Being at Gavin’s games means the world to Eric, who has officiated games that included NBA superstars. Eric worked his first playoff game in April 2022, when Miami hosted Atlanta in Game 1 of the first round.

“I have the privilege to work with the Greatest Athletes in the world,” Eric said. “That has afforded me the ability to watch how these players prepare which I can relay to Gavin.”

That’s why Eric can’t place a value on an opportunity to catch Gavin’s eye during a Milford game in order to help the Younger Dalen improve.

Gavin has the competitiveness on the court that Eric had at his age. Father and son also know there is never an excuse for not giving an all-out effort on the basketball court.

“I think if there was ever a word to describe where he’s at now and where he’s going, it’s just that I’m proud,” Eric said. “Just the amount of work he’s put in, the time and the effort he’s put in, you just see a change in Gavin and an investment in his future.”

