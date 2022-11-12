Miles leads No. 14 TCU basketball over Lamar

On the same day that they unveiled a statue for James Cash, their first-ever black student-athlete, No. 14 TCU basketball took down Lamar 77-66 in Schollmaier Arena to move to 2-0 on the season.

“Without [Cash], I’m not sitting here talking to you right now. Without him, we’re not competing on the floor tonight. Without him, a lot of young black athletes, a lot of young black students wouldn’t be attending Texas Christian University right now,” forward Emanuel Miller said.

After trailing by as much as 20 in their season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday, the Frogs never fell behind by more than one in this contest, as they rode a game-high 26 points from guard Mike Miles to a more -impressive win over the Cardinals.

Miles felt like, although they have a ways to go, TCU came out differently tonight than they did on Monday.

“I feel like we played harder today,” Miles said. “Obviously, we still didn’t play our best game, but I feel like we came out with a little more intensity.”

Head Coach Jamie Dixon agreed on the progress that is still needed on his teams’ end.

“We should be better, and we’ve got to address that,” Dixon said.

The game was Miles’ sixth-straight to finish in double figures and the 13th 20-point performance of his career. Miller added a well-rounded contest with 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Several times, Miles had to leave the game for minor injury concerns. The first was a twisted ankle, while the second was an Accidental elbow to the face by teammate Micah Peavy, which resulted in blood all over the baseline in Schollmaier Arena.

Miles was able to return to the game following both incidents.

“I expect it. [opponents] are trying to contain me, so they play rough with me,” Miles said. “Actually, when I got elbowed, Micah Peavy did that to me, so I’m going to have to talk to him about that.”

The game went back-and-forth to start, but a Miles three near the Midway point of the half put TCU up 17-11 seemed to mean that the Frogs were ready to take the game over.

The Cardinals then tied it at 17, though, and they kept it close for the rest of the half. At the break, TCU led 36-27, despite an impressive 18 points form Miles in the first 20 minutes.

Less than two minutes into the second half, the Frogs went up by 13, but inefficiency from behind the arc prevented them from putting the game away. With 12:28 remaining in the game, Lamar pulled back within three.

On the night, TCU went 8-32 on three-point shooting. Six different Frogs missed at least three shots from deep. On the season, they’re shooting 19% in that category.

“We’ve become too reliant on three-point shooting, and, obviously, our percentages aren’t great,” Dixon said. “Shot selection is a little bit of a part of it. Recognizing that, I think, is probably the most important part.”

As the game wound down, TCU finally caught some rhythm on both ends of the floor, taking their biggest lead of the game at 71-57 with 3:31 remaining. The closest the Cardinals got was within nine from there, and the Frogs remained undefeated.

Guard Shahada Wells, who started on Monday, came off the bench and put up 10 points for TCU in the win. The Frogs are still looking for a lot from him while Awaiting news on Damion Baugh’s suspension appeal.

“I’m excited to be back helping my teammates while Damion’s [Baugh] out right now,” Wells said.

“I will say, the news is getting better,” Dixon said, when asked about Baugh’s status.

TCU continues their four-game homestand to start the season on Monday, when they take on Northwestern State. Tip-off against the Demons is scheduled for 7 pm in Schollmaier Arena and televised on ESPN+.