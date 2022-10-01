Miles Bridges Case Delayed Again – NBA Future Uncertain

Miles Bridges, who has been accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children and pleaded not guilty to these charges in July, has had his preliminary court hearing in Los Angeles, California rescheduled from September 29 to October 7, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Bridges, 24, was originally scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 19 and then had this rescheduled to Sept. 7 before it was rescheduled a third time recently to the end of September.

