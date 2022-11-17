Milan’s 483-goal youth striker continues to impress after moving to U16s

There is a name that continues to generate a lot of discussion from AC Milan’s youth sector and that is Francesco Camarda, given he has already hit the headlines despite being only 14 years old.

Sciabolata Morbida‘s Revelation on Twitter last year went viral as he highlighted that the then-13-year-old striker scored 247 goals in 40 games in 2017-18, 172 goals in 31 games in 2018-19 and 64 goals in 16 games in 2019 -20 for a total of 483 goals in 87 games, at 5.5 average goals per game.

PianetaMilan have provided an update on Camarda, who is currently playing in the Milan Under 16 team who have racked up six victories in aa row, and guess who the star is? Camarda is top scorer in the league with nine goals in six games, while last season he contributed decisively to the Under 15 Acudetto with the winning goal in the final against Fiorentina.

Of course, the Rossoneri know that they have a huge talent on their hands that must be cultivated and protected. There is a need for hard work on the player’s part while the staff knows there is absolutely no need to speed things up.

Hakim Mastour was hyped up to a tremendous extent on YouTube with his dribbling, skills and his eye for goal but seemed to get lost in the void. The key word for Camarda is therefore patience, to keep testing him level by level to ensure optimal development.

It is only natural to be excited about Camarda’s Exploits and the Sheer weight of his numbers, but it is some time before he will adorn such a stage as the San Siro, although hopefully that time will come.