Milam ends successful stint coaching Grove City Christian boys soccer

Dan Milam takes pride in the success of the Grove City Christian boys soccer program.

Saying it was time to move on, however, Milam has stepped down after posting six winning seasons in seven years as the Eagles’ coach, finishing with a 75-37-14 record.

Before taking over the program, Milam served as an Assistant Coach for three seasons.

“I’m done,” they said. “It’s best for work, life balance. I loved coaching, but it’s kudos to those guys who do it year in and year out. It’s a lot of time off the field just to make an impact on the field.

“It’s time for me to step away and turn over the reins to the next person and let them take this team to the next level. I’ll be available to train or help out in any way I can, but not as head coach.”

