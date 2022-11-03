Mikey Williams planning Unofficial visit with Tigers

Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor, both highly rated Class of 2023 recruits and teammates at San Ysidro (Calif.), are expected to take unofficial visits to Memphis basketball this week, multiple sources told The Commercial Appeal on Wednesday.

Williams is a 6-foot-2 combo guard and the No. 22 senior prospect in the country, according to 247 Sports Composite. Taylor, who transferred to San Ysidro after Donda Academy recently shuttered, is a 6-8 small forward and the 64th-ranked Recruit in the nation.

Williams has kept much of his recruitment under wraps. He has reportedly taken only one official visit (Kansas) and one Unofficial (Southern California). Williams, who boasts millions of followers on both Instagram and TikTok, is considered one of the top high school athletes in the country in terms of NIL value. In October 2021, Williams signed a multiyear NIL deal with Puma, becoming the first American high school basketball player to sign a sneaker deal with a global footwear company. Memphis is a Nike school.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button