Mikel Jones Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Syracuse starting linebacker Mikel Jones has declared for the NFL Draft, he announced on a social media post. Jones has been a multi-year starter and leader of the Orange defense.

“First I want to thank God for everything he has helped me with during my college career and the previous stages I’ve been on that helped me get this far,” Jones said in the post. “I want to thank my Mom and my grandparents for the unconditional love and support they have given me through the many ups and downs throughout my career. I wouldn’t have made it this far without them.

