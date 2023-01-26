Mikel Arteta never celebrated goals against Arsenal when at Manchester City, says Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Mikel Arteta did not celebrate goals against Arsenal when he was his assistant at Manchester City.

Arteta spent three years working under Guardiola at City before taking charge of the Gunners.

He finished his playing career with a five-year spell at Arsenal and was named Captain in his last few seasons at the club.

Speaking ahead of City’s FA Cup fourth-round clash with Arsenal on Friday, Guardiola said he always knew Arteta had a soft spot for his former side.

“I said many times to my players and staff. I had many assistant coaches and I said I don’t want anyone who doesn’t agree with me. We felt if one team could offer him to be manager he would leave,” he said.

“It could happen one or two years before, it didn’t happen. I am not a guy to say no you have to stay with me. Everyone has dreams.

“I know he went to his club, the team he dreams of. He’s a supporter, for the fact he played there, he was a captain there. He loves the club.

“I remember when we were together here when we score goals he jumps a lot and celebrates except one team. One team every time we score a goal, I jump, look back, and he was sitting there. It was Arsenal. It was that moment I said that guy likes Arsenal.

“Like me, training here or Barcelona if I’m training as Assistant and Barcelona call me, I will go. My club. I’m not a person to say stay here and sign a contract. People have to fly when they believe it is the best.

“To players I said many times if they are not happy they have to leave, life is too short. Especially players. Spend time in a place you believe suits you better, if it’s a bad place or you don’t like it, leave .”

City and Arsenal are set to meet for the first time this season when they face off in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday.

Arteta’s Arsenal are currently leading the way in the Premier League, holding a five-point lead over City with a game in hand.

Guardiola says Arteta has had a “great influence” on him and knew early on that he would be an important colleague.

“We were in touch before, I have [City fitness coach] Lorenzo Buenaventura, maybe my closest friend because we start together the first month in Barcelona, ​​and he knows Mikel really well,” he said

“We had conversations and he said I would like to work together and I can help you because I know the Premier League perfectly. I know all the managers.

“I remember the first game we played against Sunderland. We played against David Moyes. It was at that he said I know him well, he was at Everton, he does this and that.

“After 15 minutes, half an hour, I said, ‘Yeah, this is the guy to help me to anticipate’. You have to know sooner or later, but to have someone to anticipate the knowledge of what does it mean to go to Stoke away, or to every stadium. A guy who has been here for many years. Part of that, we start to work together.

“I don’t know my part on him but his influence on me was great, massive, so important to become a better manager.”

Asked if he ever feared for Arteta’s future after a difficult start at Arsenal, Guardiola added: “Well, I know how he works, how he seduces the board, hierarchy, players.

“It’s tough, Sporting directors see the dressing room, how they solve problems and behave in bad moments. It’s not easy. In big clubs, you need results immediately.

“To be successful with Arsenal, to come back from the position in the past, 90’s, it’s not winning one title, it’s to come back for the way they want to behave.

“It needs time. Think how big the squad, players come in. They are active again. It doesn’t come from one day, sometimes you need more time than you expect.

“They rely on the club, they rely on him. That’s the result they have. We as a club need this type of challenge. We have to adjust some things, this is the challenge.

“It was Liverpool, now it’s Arsenal, welcome Newcastle. There are a lot of clubs to fight for titles and qualify for the Champions League.”

