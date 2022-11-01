Mike Woodson’s Weekly radio show notes (October 31)
Ahead of Indiana’s much-anticipated 2022-23 season tipping off in exactly one week, Hoosiers head Coach Mike Woodson returned Monday night for his Weekly radio show ‘Inside IU Basketball’ Hosted by Don Fischer.
Among many topics, Woodson details Indiana’s exhibition win over Marian, how the offseason went overall, his thoughts on each individual player, and Indiana’s shooting improvement.
As usual, all notes and quotes are per Woodson, unless otherwise noted.
ON INDIANA’S EXHIBITION WIN OVER MARIAN:
- “I thought it was a total team effort across the board. We’ve been at it for four months going at each other, and I think our guys were chomping at the bit to (play Marian)”
- “I was anxious to see if (the offseason) would parlay to the basketball floor the other night”
- Woodson said the team broke down film today from the Marian game … A lot of positives to take away, but also obviously some things that need to be cleaned up
- Woodson said fans in the front row told him “Boy, your team really communicated well” throughout the game, which he was glad to hear
- Fischer asks what Woodson’s main takeaway from the exhibition was — “Having Steve Downing back in the building and honoring our ’73 team” … Woodson said Downing hasn’t been back at Assembly Hall in a long time … Recalled the infamous Chili Story again from Saturday’s press conference; told Downing that his wife has to promise Woodson and his wife a pot of chili
- “I know it was a treat for (Marian) to come into Assembly Hall” … Woodson said he used to play pickup games at Marian when he was at IU
- Fischer said he didn’t think Marian looked intimidated playing IU; Woodson agreed, said IU’s staff watched film of Marian’s first game and came away impressed with their offense
- “I liked the fact that we had 16 assists… For the most part, we moved the ball around… The more we do that, the more we get stops, we have a team that’s long and athletic”
- Woodson notes that IU shot over 40 percent from the three-pointer
ON INDIVIDUAL PLAYER THOUGHTS:
- Jalen Hood-Schifino — “When I first got the name and we started watching film on him, I mean, everything about what he did stood out. Then, I made the trip to Montverde with Kenya (Hunter), and I got it up close in terms of his talent. And there was Malik right there with him, and I was like, “Hell who is that kid” … Kenya Hunter turned to Woodson and said, ‘Well, you can’t have him because he’s going to Florida”
- Woodson recalls a story that he lied to Larry Brown that he wasn’t at Montverde to watch Hood-Schifino … Once Hood-Schifino committed, Brown told Woodson ‘You lied to me’ … Woodson didn’t want to give away all his thoughts are on the recruiting trail
- Malik Reneau — “I got so lucky to get him” … Woodson said he was in Jupiter, Florida when Reneau decommitted from Florida; Kenya Hunter called Woodson, and Woodson asked him to get Reneau on the phone … Woodson personally asked Reneau for an individual workout, and Woodson drove an hour to Montverde to watch him
- CJ Gunn — “CJ was pretty much on board with Archie Miller and that coaching staff” … Woodson said his first phone call with CJ Gunn and his family, they reaffirmed their commitment right away
- Caleb Banks — “Kaleb Banks was another Talent out of Georgia that I kept my eye on when I first got the job” … “I filled spots that I thought we needed” … “I like everything about him, I really do
- Trayce Jackson-Davis — “Just the fact that he made the commitment to come back was huge” … Woodson said TJD showed this summer that can make Jumpers and 3-pointers, has made 3-pointers in scrimmage … Woodson said as a former NBA Talent evaluator, he’s looking at all of TJD’s intangibles; he runs the floor, blocks shots, good in the post etc. … Doesn’t think TJD needs to be a high-level 3-point shooter to make it in the NBA due to everything else he does well
- Miller Kopp — “The shots that he got last season, he’ll make them this season, I truly believe that. Because he knows the atmosphere, he knows all the Dynamics about what Indiana basketball is all about” … “I thought where he didn’t excel in making three’s, he excelled on defense” … Woodson said he thinks Kopp will be better this year because there’s a lot less pressure on him now
- Jordan Geronimo — “What he did in the tournament, it was pleasant to see. I mean, he did a lot of good things. He’s been working a lot this summer … I just got to get him to a stage where he’s handling the basketball and not turning it over” … “He does a lot things that you just can’t teach. He rebounds out of his space, he blocks shots, he makes shots”
- Trey Galloway — “We kind of brought him along slowly (this offseason) based on the surgery that he had” … Woodson said between the hand injury last season and groin injury this season, he hasn’t played a ton of basketball the last year. Really didn’t get him back until a month ago … “I call him crazy, man, because he plays so hard. You need players like that on your ball club”
- Logan Duncomb — “He’s put on 23 pounds (this offseason)” … “Even thought he didn’t play a lot last season, every game that we put him in, he didn’t embarrass himself. He looked like he belonged. He did something positive on the floor” … “This season, we’ve been on him about doing things harder, committing more time” … “I thought (against Marian) his play was tremendous for a guy that hasn’ t played a lot of minutes”
- “I’m happy with Everybody’s progress and where we are as a ball club, but we got a long way to go
ON RACE THOMPSON/IU’S SHOOTING PROGRESS:
- “Every time I watch film, I give Brian (Walsh) and Kenya (Hunter) a tough time because when I first came here, they said you don’t want (Race) shooting three’s”
- Woodson said Thompson has made a big jump with his 3-point shooting this offseason
- “You guys don’t realize, last year we were in the top-5 in wide-open Threes in the country; we just didn’t knock them down.”
- Woodson said he feels a lot more comfortable this year in Bates, Galloway, the freshmen etc. to make open 3-pointers this season
ON INDIANA’S OFFSEASON OVERALL:
- “I came in here very dry last year, not knowing players. And the guys that decided to stay here didn’t really know me, so it was a lot of learning both ways”
- “It’s totally different, me coming in this season, because a lot of the Veteran guys that were with me are back” … “It’s now about getting the four freshmen up to be speed. And I keep telling them I can’t wait on them. I need them to pick up things like a sponge”
- Re: Team leadership/ownership — “Having Trayce and Race back, they understand the Dynamics of what this is all about, based on the fact that they tasted a little success last season. It doesn’t hurt to have X and Miller as seniors, too”
- “These freshmen are freshmen, and we gotta pat them on the butt every once in a while, but they’ve still gotta be a sponge” … Fischer asks if the freshmen have been that ‘sponge’ and Woodson says they have
- Early in the offseason, Woodson put all the freshmen on one team and made them play against the upperclassmen, and the upperclassmen basically dominated the scrimmages… Freshmen were down on themselves early on, but as the offseason has progressed they’ve started to win some of the scrimmages
- Woodson said the freshmen “are very competitive… they hate to lose”
- Woodson said his defensive Mindset goes to back to Bob Knight instilling that in him … “Defense puts you in positions to win games. And if you don’t defend and rebound, you don’t have a shot”
- “I just started putting our starting unit together, really, over the last month” … “I’m not there yet. I don’t know who’s going to play all the minutes — I know a few guys — but I gotta put together a supporting class
- Woodson said he ideally wants to use a 9 or 10 player rotation
ON INDIANA’S END TO LAST SEASON:
- “I thought we came out and performed (in the Big Ten Tournament) like we should have. I thought our offense looked different”
- “X finally started to figure out how to run pick-and-rolls. It was a struggle early on, which is why I stayed away from it” … Woodson said he trusts in Johnson, Hood-Schifino, Galloway, Bates to play more open and freely this season
- Woodson said he thinks this IU team is better than it was last season
- Asked about shortening the rotation at the end of last season, Woodson said he believes he can play 9-10 players deep this year with all of the Talent
ON THE COACHING STAFF:
- “I think they’re teaching me more and more each day we’re in film session”
- Woodson said the Marian game was Brian Walsh’s first-ever Scout game, and he was impressed with Walsh’s presentation … “Boy, his presentation was first class. I thought his gameplan was right on the money”
- Woodson said he’s still going to delegate game Scouts to each assistant, plus grad assistants … Woodson will still make final decisions on gameplans, but assistants present their Scouts first
- Fischer said all of the assistants on staff one day want a chance to become a head Coach … Woodson said back in the day, head coaches didn’t really want to teach assistants because they were worried they would take their job … “I’m not a hog. I like to share (what I know), and I think that’s healthy”