Mike Woodson’s Weekly radio show notes (October 31)

Ahead of Indiana’s much-anticipated 2022-23 season tipping off in exactly one week, Hoosiers head Coach Mike Woodson returned Monday night for his Weekly radio show ‘Inside IU Basketball’ Hosted by Don Fischer.

Among many topics, Woodson details Indiana’s exhibition win over Marian, how the offseason went overall, his thoughts on each individual player, and Indiana’s shooting improvement.

As usual, all notes and quotes are per Woodson, unless otherwise noted.

ON INDIANA’S EXHIBITION WIN OVER MARIAN:

“I liked the fact that we had 16 assists… For the most part, we moved the ball around… The more we do that, the more we get stops, we have a team that’s long and athletic”

Fischer said he didn’t think Marian looked intimidated playing IU; Woodson agreed, said IU’s staff watched film of Marian’s first game and came away impressed with their offense

“I know it was a treat for (Marian) to come into Assembly Hall” … Woodson said he used to play pickup games at Marian when he was at IU

Fischer asks what Woodson’s main takeaway from the exhibition was — “Having Steve Downing back in the building and honoring our ’73 team” … Woodson said Downing hasn’t been back at Assembly Hall in a long time … Recalled the infamous Chili Story again from Saturday’s press conference; told Downing that his wife has to promise Woodson and his wife a pot of chili

Woodson said fans in the front row told him “Boy, your team really communicated well” throughout the game, which he was glad to hear

Woodson said the team broke down film today from the Marian game … A lot of positives to take away, but also obviously some things that need to be cleaned up

“I was anxious to see if (the offseason) would parlay to the basketball floor the other night”

“I thought it was a total team effort across the board. We’ve been at it for four months going at each other, and I think our guys were chomping at the bit to (play Marian)”

ON INDIVIDUAL PLAYER THOUGHTS:

Jalen Hood-Schifino — “When I first got the name and we started watching film on him, I mean, everything about what he did stood out. Then, I made the trip to Montverde with Kenya (Hunter), and I got it up close in terms of his talent. And there was Malik right there with him, and I was like, “Hell who is that kid” … Kenya Hunter turned to Woodson and said, ‘Well, you can’t have him because he’s going to Florida”

Woodson recalls a story that he lied to Larry Brown that he wasn’t at Montverde to watch Hood-Schifino … Once Hood-Schifino committed, Brown told Woodson ‘You lied to me’ … Woodson didn’t want to give away all his thoughts are on the recruiting trail

Malik Reneau — “I got so lucky to get him” … Woodson said he was in Jupiter, Florida when Reneau decommitted from Florida; Kenya Hunter called Woodson, and Woodson asked him to get Reneau on the phone … Woodson personally asked Reneau for an individual workout, and Woodson drove an hour to Montverde to watch him

CJ Gunn — “CJ was pretty much on board with Archie Miller and that coaching staff” … Woodson said his first phone call with CJ Gunn and his family, they reaffirmed their commitment right away

Caleb Banks — “Kaleb Banks was another Talent out of Georgia that I kept my eye on when I first got the job” … “I filled spots that I thought we needed” … “I like everything about him, I really do

Trayce Jackson-Davis — “Just the fact that he made the commitment to come back was huge” … Woodson said TJD showed this summer that can make Jumpers and 3-pointers, has made 3-pointers in scrimmage … Woodson said as a former NBA Talent evaluator, he’s looking at all of TJD’s intangibles; he runs the floor, blocks shots, good in the post etc. … Doesn’t think TJD needs to be a high-level 3-point shooter to make it in the NBA due to everything else he does well

Miller Kopp — “The shots that he got last season, he’ll make them this season, I truly believe that. Because he knows the atmosphere, he knows all the Dynamics about what Indiana basketball is all about” … “I thought where he didn’t excel in making three’s, he excelled on defense” … Woodson said he thinks Kopp will be better this year because there’s a lot less pressure on him now

Jordan Geronimo — “What he did in the tournament, it was pleasant to see. I mean, he did a lot of good things. He’s been working a lot this summer … I just got to get him to a stage where he’s handling the basketball and not turning it over” … “He does a lot things that you just can’t teach. He rebounds out of his space, he blocks shots, he makes shots”

Trey Galloway — “We kind of brought him along slowly (this offseason) based on the surgery that he had” … Woodson said between the hand injury last season and groin injury this season, he hasn’t played a ton of basketball the last year. Really didn’t get him back until a month ago … “I call him crazy, man, because he plays so hard. You need players like that on your ball club”

Logan Duncomb — “He’s put on 23 pounds (this offseason)” … “Even thought he didn’t play a lot last season, every game that we put him in, he didn’t embarrass himself. He looked like he belonged. He did something positive on the floor” … “This season, we’ve been on him about doing things harder, committing more time” … “I thought (against Marian) his play was tremendous for a guy that hasn’ t played a lot of minutes”