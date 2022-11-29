Mike Woodson’s radio show notes and Quotes (November 28)

Indiana’s undefeated 6-0 start to the season has the Hoosiers cracking the top-10 of the Associated Press Poll for the first time since 2017. Ahead of a Massive Showdown Wednesday night against No. 18 North Carolina, head Coach Mike Woodson joins host Don Fischer for his Weekly radio show, ‘Inside IU Basketball’.

In the final segment, IU operations Analyst Nick Virden joins the show as a special guest to discuss his responsibilities and journey to IU.

As usual, all notes and quotes are per Woodson, unless otherwise noted.

INJURY UPDATES:

Woodson said every player should be available against North Carolina

Trey Galloway practiced this afternoon, will be evaluated Tomorrow — Galloway has missed last three games with knee injury

Logan Duncomb has been “under the weather” and did not practice today, but hoping to get him back for the UNC game

GENERAL THOUGHTS ON THE PAST WEEK:

“It was a great week for our team, I thought everyone contributed”

“The six games that we’ve played have all been positive in a lot of different areas. Statistic-wise we’re putting up pretty good numbers from an Offensive perspective, and defensively we’re doing exactly what I see in practice”

“Last year we lost a lot of games like that (at Xavier), where we were right there but made a mistake”

Re: Lack of turnovers this season — Woodson said last year early in the season IU was “throwing the ball all over the place,” but it eventually Clicked … This year,

Woodson is confident in any player handling the ball … Woodson’s goal is to have fewer than 13 turnovers per game, which IU is succeeding at right now

Woodson gives a shout-out to Jordan Geronimo, who’s in attendance for the radio show tonight, for his improved ball-handling and defense

ON INDIANA’S WINS OVER LITTLE ROCK & JACKSON STATE

Woodson said he was very impressed with IU’s bench, being able to look to the second unit for “a lift”

Asked about TJD’s injury absence against Little Rock, Woodson said he wasn’t worried about not having him available; has to be able to trust in the bench, no matter who’s available

Re: Race Thompson’s 20-point performance vs. Little Rock — “He does a lot things that go unnoticed sometimes that if you’re just looking at scoring, you don’t see the defense, rebounding, the dirty work”

ON INDIANA’S IMPROVED 3-POINT SHOOTING & OFFENSE:

“I think the work that these guys have put in this summer has put us in this position in terms of shooting the basketball”

“The three-ball is a big part of college basketball, but I don’t want to live and die by shooting three’s. I’ve never been a Coach like that, and I come from a league (NBA) where they (emphasize ) three-pointers

Woodson notes when he was coaching the Knicks, they led the NBA in 3-pointers attempted and made

Woodson said you can’t solely rely on 3-pointers to win; also have to defend, rebound etc.

Woodson attributes the improved Offensive flow to having more capable ball-handlers this season… Doesn’t want “robots” on the team who just stand around

The offense is built around having every player be able to handle and pass the ball… Focuses Heavily on those aspects in recruiting

Fischer asks if Woodson has a name for IU’s offense… Woodson says “no”; offense is centered around playing out of the post and forcing opponents to double-team, which sets up open 3-point opportunities

Ultimately wants to give players “freedom” to just play

ON TAMAR BATES’ BREAKOUT GAME AGAINST JACKSON STATE:

“I couldn’t be more proud of a player from where he started to where he’s come”

Woodson said the Bates he saw against Jackson State was the same Bates he saw in high school when recruiting him

Fischer said he thought Bates was playing in the flow of the offense, not forcing anything …. Woodson agrees, said the offense is centered around different players having an opportunity to produce every night

ON UPCOMING GAMES AGAINST NO. 18 NORTH CAROLINA AND RUTGERS:

“My thoughts aren’t really on Rutgers right now. North Carolina is next”

“North Carolina is a team that we can’t sleep on. They’ve got size, great guard play in RJ Davis and Caleb Love… Armando Bacot is as good as it gets”

“Their starting five is legit”

Fischer notes several Indiana connections, including Sean May, Eric Montross — “Sean is like my son. I watched him as a baby grow up and watched him be a great high school player and college player for North Carolina” … “There’s some familiar people over there, but again, they’re over there. We gotta keep them over there and prepare for the game Wednesday night.”

ON INDIANA’S TEAM THANKSGIVING DINNER:

IU Hosted Little Rock for Thanksgiving dinner … “It was unbelievable”

Woodson and Little Rock’s HC Darrell Walker are close friends, coached together in the NBA for several years

Had food catered, watched football games together

Woodson said his sister sent about eight sweet potato pies for Thanksgiving

MISCELLANEOUS NOTES: