Mike Woodson’s radio show notes and Quotes (November 21)

Well. 11 Indiana is Rolling through two weeks, picking up a big road win at Xavier on Friday night and blowing out Miami (Ohio) on Sunday night. Head Coach Mike Woodson joins host Don Fischer on Monday night to discuss it all on his Weekly radio show, ‘Inside IU Basketball’.

This week’s special guest is Graduate Manager Adam Howard. They joined the show in the final segment.

As usual, all notes and quotes are per Woodson, unless otherwise noted.

ON INDIANA’S 81-79 WIN AT XAVIER:

Fischer asked about how IU handled the road atmosphere — “When you play in Arenas like (every BIg Ten arena), the guys that have been here and have played know. But the freshmen didn’t know, which is what I was most concered about” … Woodson said Hood-Schifino and Reneau handled the road environment like “they belonged”

Re: Malik Reneau — Despite Reneau’s four fouls, Woodson said he was just trying to buy some time; told assistants that he “was going to ride him until he fouled out” … Felt comfortable playing Reneau with four fouls because of his “ace in the hole” in Race Thompson still available

Re: IU’s technical fouls — Woodson said the players can’t put themselves in that position to give the refs a reason to call a tech … Doesn’t know what exactly Xavier Johnson said to warrant the technical, but on film it looked like he did say something … “I’ve got to eliminate the foolishness”

Woodson said he thought Kopp’s late 3-pointer and Johnson’s rebound at the end were the two biggest plays of the game

Re: Xavier Johnson’s performance — “He’s grown so much over the year that we’ve had him. I can just remember when we started with him and where he is today, it was a frustrating ride. But he’s gotten so much better” … “They finally had the breakout game against Xavier, which is something that you need when you’re playing a big-time team like that”

Woodson said Trayce Jackson-Davis “refused to lose” the Xavier game … “We need him to play at that high level”

“I was never in any fear of them running away with it, but we just needed to make some shots”

“Early on, I thought our defense was pretty solid. We just couldn’t make shots”

“I thought Miller (Kopp)’s 3-pointer, after struggling early — he hit probably the biggest shot of the night for either team”

“We did a lot of foolish things, I thought, with the technical fouls and missed free throws. But I thought we did everything down the stretch that we needed”

“Xavier, going into that game, along with my Assistant coaches, we really thought it was going to be a hell of a game”

ON INDIANA’S 86-56 WIN OVER MIAMI (OHIO):

Re: Malik Reneau — “He’s a young and Talented player that’s physically fit to play basketball. He loves to play basketball… I just can’t help but think that if he continues to work and grow, he’ll be big for us as we continue this journey”

Re: Jalen Hood-Schifino — “I thought he was solid in the Miami of Ohio game. I thought he struggled in the Xavier game”

— “We’re evaluating him. His knee, he hurt it in the Xavier game. I mean, he’s a major piece of the puzzle. He’s made a major turn based on where he was last season” … “The kid , he plays so hard. So we’re just taking it easy with him and not playing him hard”

Re: Jordan Geronimo — “He didn’t play much in the Xavier game, and came back in the Miami of Ohio game and did some very nice things for us”

Fischer notes IU had 43 bench points against Miami — “As a coach, I’m still learning Rotations and combinations that work” … “I like the makeup of our bench because they’re so competitive. They love to play basketball . And so far this season, they’ve been great for our team” … “The bench is just as important as the guys that start the game”

Woodson said he thinks once Miami took the lead, that’s when IU finally woke up, which eventually sparked the 11-0 run to close the half

“I thought we were kinda flat (early) and we took the team lightly” … “I thought we came out kinda lackadaisical”

ON INDIANA’S SHORT TURNAROUND AND LACK OF OFF DAYS THIS WEEK:

“There’s a lot of things that go into playing four games in 7-8 days”

Woodson was “shocked” when he saw how the NCAA Tournament games were staggered so much

Woodson said IU’s schedule this season is put together that way strategically … Want the players to feel a tournament-like schedule before the actual postseason comes around

ON UPCOMING GAMES AGAINST LITTLE ROCK:

Woodson said he watched Little Rock’s last game against Jackson State, and came away impressed that they scored 90 points

Little Rock HC Darrell Walker — When Woodson was HC of the Knicks, they hired Walker as part of the coaching staff. Once Woodson was fired by Knicks, Walker was also out of job and took a college job … Walker’s now back at home coaching Little Rock

MISCELLANEOUS NOTES:

Fischer asks about Woodson’s career-best 48-point game when played at IU — Woodson said if there was a 3-point shot back then, he thought he would’ve been just fine shooting it … The way Bob Knight ran the offense, Woodson just happened to be on the tail end of the final pass … “All I had to do was put in the basket (because he knew he was getting the ball, regardless”

Woodson said he coaches Mostly on feel … “The players make it easy on me. If they players aren’t doing what they’re Supposed to, hell, they’re sitting next to me. And I find the next guy that can do it” … Woodson said Bob Knight coached the same way

“I know coming out of the NBA, it shows this 3-point shooting deal. I’m not against 3-point shooting, but two-pointers count, too. A layup, a 15-foot jumper counts, too. I’ m just looking to take the highest-percentage shot for our team”

Fischer asks how much Woodson uses analytics after games — “I’m not against analytics. But the main stat is if you win” … Woodson said he looks at defensive stats, rebounding etc. … Mostly cares about not turning the ball over, the assist total, rebounding … Also analyzes how well certain combinations are playing

Re: 3-point shooting — “We’re shooting about 36 percent as a team, and that’s pretty good compared to where we were last season. I mean, we couldn’t throw it in the ocean last season. The guys have really put in the work (over the offseason) … “Miller’s had some good looks, but he made the big one when it counted. And that says a lot, he wasn’t scared to pull the trigger”

Woodson notes IU is averaging about 90 points per game and limiting teams to under 60 points per game, said he’s “very pleased with that differential”

Fischer notes that the Indiana-North Carolina game is a ‘white out’ game; fans are encouraged to wear white to the game … Woodson Jokes and said he’s not even concerned about North Carolina yet

GRADUATE MANAGER ADAM HOWARD JOINS THE SHOW:

Howard was a student manager last season, then Hired as a Graduate manager this past offseason … Has done extensive work with his Grow The Game organization, which helps aspiring coaches get started in the profession

Howard said the time commitment going from student manager to grad manager has been the biggest adjustment … Now is in the office every day with the coaching staff

Re: Day-to-day duties — “Anything we can do to help. Help our players, help our coaches, help Indiana basketball” … An all-encompassing role, basically

“I want to be just like my dad. He was a college coach. I want to help serve, like Coach Woodson has and all my coaches have. I want to keep learning… I want to eventually lead my own program, but there’s a long way to that”

Howard said his dad became a college head Coach when he was 40 years old … Dad was an HC at Brebeuf Jesuit last year

Howard credits his mom for “being the rock in my family” … Mom went to IU, high-school Sweethearts with dad

Re: Working with IU’s Veteran players — “At Hoosier Hysteria when TJD visited, I was freshman here when we recruited him… Race and Trayce are Incredible leaders. Previous to last year, they hadn’t won anything. It was great to see them make the tournament”

Re: Thoughts on this year’s team — “Year one we made the tournament, year one we were the number one defense in the conference. Those things don’t just happen by accident” … “These guys love playing here”

Howard said he’s taking three classes for his grad program (athletic administration), which is a three-year program; has all A’s this semester … Forces him to make some decisions about prioritizing class work or film for IU

Howard said he works “as many hours as the players or Coach need,” which is seven days a week … Doesn’t need to be at Assembly Hall all the time because of technology, but the workload is still a lot

Howard gives a Shoutout to Graduate Assistant Isaac Green for his help in the process; has known him for five years … All grad assistants have helped Howard a ton in the Scouting area, learning how to watch film etc.

Howard said being at IU and coaching is “everything I wanted” … “To think about being part of Indiana basketball… it’s unbelievable. I’m very thankful”