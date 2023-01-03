Mike Woodson’s radio show notes and Quotes (January 2)

A 13-day holiday break came at a good time for No. 15 Indiana as it looks ahead to the resumption of Big Ten play, beginning with a road trip Thursday night to battle the Iowa Hawkeyes. Head Coach Mike Woodson discusses the upcoming Big Ten season and more on this week’s edition of ‘Inside Indiana Basketball,’ Hosted by Don Fischer.

As usual, all notes and quotes are per Woodson, unless otherwise noted. I will update this thread throughout the show.

ON INDIANA’S 13-DAY BREAK FROM GAMES:

Woodson said he stayed in Bloomington for the holidays, family came into town and hung around … “I was anxious for the holiday to end so we could go back to work” … Woodson told wife and daughter not to waste their money is him; doesn’t like receiving gifts

Xavier Johnson’s parents came to Bloomington to be with Xavier for the holidays … Woodson and Johnson’s family had dinner together

ON WINS OVER KENNESAW STATE AND ELON:

Against Kennesaw State, Woodson said he “thought they competed Harder than us in the first half” … Eventually found their pace in the second half

Fischer asks about IU’s slow starts — “ We’re going to have to shake the lineup up probably and see if that works” … “We’re going to have to make adjustments in terms of who starts and who comes off the bench”

Woodson said Tamar Bates will start over Trey Galloway “going forward”

ON XAVIER JOHNSON’S INJURY:

Re: Xavier Johnson’s rehab — “He’s feeling great in terms of not being totally pain-free, but it’s something that’s been done” … “Only time will tell. I know he has a high motor and he wants to get back on the floor, and that’s a good thing” … Woodson emphasizes not wanting to push Johnson too early

Woodson’s advice to Xavier Johnson — “Hey man, you gotta pick your head up, stay positive and in time everything will work itself out”

Fischer asks if IU has other “alpha” players like Johnson — “I wish we did have other players that could take on that role” … Woodson said while Johnson is sometimes unpredictable, “he always played hard,” which is something that’s difficult to replace

ON TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS’ INJURY STATUS:

“He practiced today (Monday) and I thought he had a very productive practice. We’ll see where he is tomorrow (Tuesday)”

ON INDIVIDUAL PLAYER THOUGHTS:

Re: Malik Reneau’s struggles — “It’s called the freshman blues, I guess” … “He has a long way to go because he’s so talented”

Re: Jalen Hood-Schifino — “We were so high on this kid when we saw him at Montverde… I thought this summer in his play and just his approach, he just takes everything truly serious… He really tries to play at a high level when he’s on the floor”

Re: CJ Gunn — “He’s a kid that, he plays hard. He’s just trying to figure it out. He’s had some good Moments for us, and there’s a chance that he could play with X out more minutes” … ” He’s athletic, he can get down the floor. And he always gets out defensively”

Re: Logan Duncomb — Woodson said he’s going to have be ready to play in the event that Trayce Jackson-Davis continues to be hampered by injuries

ON NON-CONFERENCE SLATE LESSONS:

Woodson said the biggest lesson from Indiana’s non-conference portion is how hard the team has to play in every game

Saw good things in games against North Carolina and Xavier, but didn’t have that same energy against Rutgers, Arizona, Kansas

Woodson said “it’s disappointing” that Indiana “didn’t show up” in its three losses this season

“It’s my job to make sure that these guys are ready, number one, and that we’re playing at a high level”

“I don’t want it to sound like we’re not having a good season because we are. We’ve played some pretty damn good basketball”

MISCELLANEOUS NOTES: