Mike Woodson’s radio show notes and Quotes (December 5)

Indiana followed up a dominant win over North Carolina last Wednesday with an underwhelming loss at Rutgers this past Saturday. Head Coach Mike Woodson joins host Austin Render to discuss it all on his Weekly radio show, ‘Inside IU’ Basketball’.

In the final segment of the show, IU Director of Basketball Operations Steven Surface joins as this week’s special guest.

As always, all notes and quotes are per Woodson, unless otherwise noted.

IS INDIANA’S WIN OVER NO. 18 NORTH CAROLINA:

Woodson said he has a lot of respect for the Indiana’s fanbase and support during the game … Especially shouted out the students who slept outside overnight to be first in line

Re: Jalen Hood-Schifino’s performance — “To me, it was really a breakout game in terms of how he started the game… And we needed it to, too” … “It’s huge when you do it on a national stage, I mean, Everybody’s watching” … “It couldn’t have happened to a better person. He works his butt off in practice. He shows up early, stays late”

“I thought RJ Davis and Caleb Love, we did an extremely good job [defending]and they’re a really big part of the puzzle”

Render notes IU held UNC to just 34% shooting from the field … “The thing that I did in that game was we extended our defense because those guys shoot the ball so deep”

Woodson said he thinks Galloway gave IU “a big lift” because of his defense on Caleb Love and his scoring

Re: Trey Galloway’s performance — Woodson said it was “a shocker” that he was available to play because he hadn’t practiced in the days prior due to injury … “We needed every bit of his minutes on the floor”. .. “He guards the best player, the best scorer on opposing teams. And he’s capable of making plays in the open court and the half-court”

Render notes IU scored 50 points in the paint … “We’ve always done that (inside-out philosophy). We’ve gotta take advantage of Trayce, Race and Malik demanding the ball down low”

ON INDIANA’S LOSS AT RUTGERS:

“We’ve had some really good games in the 7-0 (start to the season), but we’ve got to figure out when we get teams like Rutgers who presses up the floor and plays zone, we’ve got to be able to adjust”

Woodson said IU really missed having Hood-Schifino’s ball-handling capabilities against Rutgers … Not using it as an excuse, but it affected the ways in which IU was able to run its offense

“I thought our defense was solid, but we couldn’t muster up any offense from the 3-point line”

“After watching the film today, we just didn’t handle the zone and the press correctly. We were off balance”

“The main thing was they out-toughed us rebounding. To me, that’s unacceptable. That’s Guts and effort. We were a step slow in rebounding, and that’s embarrassing”

Asked how Woodson went about Addressing rebounding issues — “You can’t just bring them off the road and Bury them. Today it was about teaching and learning from the mistakes” … Woodson said the team had a rebounding drill during practice today and “went back to the basics”

Re: Miller Kopp’s performance — “He’s been solid all season. Statistically, he’s been shooting well from the 3-point line. And he was the bright spot for us in the last game. I just hope he can continue to grow because that’s going to be huge for us”

Re: Hood-Schifino’s absence — “Yeah, that did hurt us. But I’ve got faith in Galloway, Tamar, CJ, Geronimo handling the basketball. But I don’t think it can all be on [Xavier Johnson] because I think he tried to do too much.”

Woodson credits Rutgers for putting IU “into a hurry-up mode” … Thought IU had too many players trying to win the game by themselves instead of playing team ball

Woodson said IU “failed” in both of his keys to the game: rebounding and limiting turnovers

ON LINGERING INJURIES:

Jalen Hood-Schifino is ‘day-to-day’

Had everybody back at practice today (Monday) except JHS and Logan Duncomb (illness)

Asked about Trey Galloway’s recent injury — “He was struggling during this last stint was out. You can tell a player when he’s going through something like that, you just gotta stay the course… And he was patient, but he was frustrated . I could see it.”

Asked about Jalen Hood-Schifino’s injury — Woodson said JHS probably never missed a game at Montverde due to injury, so it was frustrating for him not to play against Rutgers

In JHS’ absence, Woodson said he has “to get a little more” out of Tamar Bates and Trey Galloway … Mentions Galloway didn’t score any points against Rutgers

Woodson said CJ Gunn and Kaleb Banks could see increased playing time

ON UPCOMING GAME AGAINST NEBRASKA ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

“They’re a different ball club this season. They’re very competitive”

Woodson mentioned Nebraska had a big win over top-10 Creighton last night

Woodson names Nebraska players Derrick Walker and Sam Griesel as players they have to neutralize

“They’ll press some, show some 2-3 zone, 1-3-1 zone… what you expect. It’s nothing new from what we’ve seen”

MISCELLANEOUS NOTES: