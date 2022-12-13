Mike Woodson’s radio show notes and Quotes (December 12)

The Hoosiers started the week with a bounce-back win over Nebraska at home before falling to Arizona in Las Vegas this past Saturday. Head Coach Mike Woodson joins host Don Fischer to discuss it all on his Weekly radio show, ‘Inside IU Basketball With Mike Woodson.’

As always, all notes and quotes are per Woodson, unless otherwise noted. I will update this thread regularly throughout the show.

ON INDIANA’S WIN OVER NEBRASKA:

“Well, our comfort level playing at home is where it should be.”

Players did everything they were asked from a gameplan aspect and were locked in.

“We are shooting the three-ball pretty well. Tamar Bates is starting to chip in. Miller Kopp has been great. X is capable. Race started to find his stroke against Arizona.”

“He (Trey Galloway) has been solid. I’m sort of playing him out of position, not having Jalen Hood-Schifino around, but we have kind of prepared and groomed him for this moment when we started this journey about five or six months ago. Started to let him handle the ball a bit more and being a playmaker. We are starting to benefit from it.”

Bates starting to play better: “Scoop, you could see it coming in workouts this summer that he was starting to turn the corner, and he is starting to figure it out…He is making shot, but I have to get him better defensively, but he is putting himself in a good place to continue to learn and get better.”

ON INDIANA’S LOSS AGAINST ARIZONA IN LAS VEGAS:

“They smacked us early, and I was kind of shocked by the way we had been playing.”

“We gave up 89 points, that’s something we hadn’t done all season. I look at their two bigs and our two bigs and it was a minus-nine – 36-27 – as far as points. Rebounding was a minus five.”

“We had so many gameplan Mistakes that we hadn’t been having. That is alarming to me.”

“I have to give Arizona credit, they were the aggressor. I look at the foul situation – 25-9. That’s lopsided with so many bigs on the floor, but I’m not blaming it on that. I’m blaming it on us not following the gameplan.”

“I can’t fault the effort because they gave the effort, but after reviewing the tape and seeing all the Mistakes we made from a gameplan standpoint, that’s what gets you beat.”

Does not think the team came into the game with a casual attitude.

“There are going to be mistakes, and I get that, but we had too many, and it added up to a loss.”

Rebounding and transition were huge. “It didn’t help us that we had eight turnovers that led to 18 points.”

“With that, the free throws, and not rebounding the basketball, I’m surprised we were even in the game.”

“We cut it to three, then we make a gameplan mistake by going under the screen, and they hit a bit three.”

“We watched the tape, then had a grueling practice today. They probably aren’t happy with me tonight because I was trying to make a point that we have to pay attention to detail going forward. That’s going to be the key.”

Race Thompson hit four threes. “We needed it. Coming into it, we knew how they would play our bigs, Collapse on Trayce and force our fours and our Perimeter guys to make shots, and I thought Race stepped up big time.”

Mike Woodson directs traffic against Arizona

ON JALEN HOOD-SCHIFINO:

“He is back on the floor a little bit now – shooting and moving around a little bit, kind of gingerly, but just the fact that he is back on the floor, I couldn’t even get him on the floor over the past four games.”

Fischer asks JHS makes a big difference, doesn’t it? “That’s the reason why we recruited him. (laughs between Fischer, Woodson, and the crowd) He does a lot of good things for our ballclub, and I think you guys have had an opportunity to see some of it early on.”

Not rushing it, but he is feeling better.

ON THE OFFICIATING IN THE ARIZONA GAME:

Fischer says there were horrendous calls with the goaltending non-call being the worst.

“In a physical game like that, we have to shoot more than nine free throws compared to 25. That’s so not right. I might get a phone call about making that statement, but I don’t really care. That’s just too lopsided for a game with that much contact going on.”

MISCELLANEOUS NOTES:

Mike Woodson stayed in Las Vegas for an extra day to host a Charity golf event at Shadow Creek

The sixth year holding a Charity golf event for Woodson – sold out the event.

The money went to the Boys and Girls Club of Las Vegas.

Miller Kopp has stepped up. “I think he is finally comfortable. He has figured out what Indiana basketball is about. I thought coming in, it was an eye-opener for him because he had some of the same shots last season, but I think his comfortable level is sky high, which is nice to see.”

More on Kopp: “He has been aggressive, and a lot of that comes from the skill set that we go through every practice. He gets a chance to handle the basketball and be creative.”

Malik Reneau: “I need to find more minutes for him. Meaning, when he Picks two fouls up, I can’t take him out. Just let him go get three because I think we have enough support around him with Race, Trayce, and then Geronimo, that we can be okay with him getting three fouls.”

