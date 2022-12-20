Mike Woodson updates Xavier Johnson’s injury

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson updated the extent of fifth-year point guard Xavier Johnson’s injury Monday night on his Weekly radio show, ‘Inside Indiana Basketball’. Johnson, who has started 11 games for Indiana this season, suffered an apparent right foot injury last Saturday in the first half of Indiana’s loss against No. 4 Kansas.

“Well, right now, we’re still evaluating him,” Woodson said. “He’s kind of day-to-day, just to kind of see where he is right now. I think we’ll know more — probably won’t play [Tuesday night against Elon] — so we’ll know more probably Wednesday to see exactly where we are with him.”

Perhaps the most telling quote from Woodson came in response to a question about possibly reevaluating Indiana’s rotation with Johnson out. While Woodson did not directly state the specific type or extent of Johnson’s injury, his comments indicate that the veteran playmaker could miss extended time.

“We’ll wait on X if he ever gets the chance to come back,” Woodson said. “Based on where he is right now — we’ll know more on Wednesday — we’ll take him back. But right now, we’ve got to move forward with what we got and get other guys an opportunity to play.”

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Johnson has been a key starter for the Hoosiers since transferring from Pittsburgh following the 2020-21 season. The Woodbridge, Va., native has started all 45 games that he’s appeared in at Indiana, averaging 27.1 minutes, 11.6 points, 5.o assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.

In the final 10 games of the 2021-22 season, which resulted in IU reaching the Big Ten Tournament semifinals and earning an NCAA Tournament at-large bid, Johnson averaged 16.6 points, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting 45.5 percent from 3-point range.

With Johnson potentially out for multiple games, Indiana will have to readjust its backcourt minutes. The likes of freshman starting guard Jalen Hood-Schifinojunior guard Trey Galloway and sophomore guard Tamar Bates will have to step in Johnson’s absence.

“It does [affect our team]but, again, I’m not one as a Coach — he’s hurt — I’ve always thought it’s next man up, man,” Woodson said. “That’s why I tell players all the time, ‘You’ve got to stay ready because you never know.’ The unknown, man, and he’s out, the next man’s got to step up and be ready to play. And I just got to figure out a different rotation. That’s all we can do and keep grinding in practice to get better.”

Despite being in his fifth college season, Johnson still has one more year of eligibility remaining due to the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. Woodson mentioned the possibility of Johnson using his final season of eligibility, but did not make any definitive statements.

“He’s frustrated because I’ve been there in those shoes, man, as a senior and when you go down. I mean, this is kind of his last go-around,” Woodson said. “I mean, he can be redshirted and he can come back because of the COVID year. He’s put in time, so he’s very frustrated. But it’s my job, it’s his families’ job to keep his head, keep him upbeat, man. That’s really what it’s about because eventually in time everything heals and he’ll be back on the basketball floor playing.

“But right now, the uncertainty in terms of where he is, is the problem.”