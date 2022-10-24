Mike Woodson bench, sub strategy has NBA feel

BLOOMINGTON – Mike Woodson wasn’t in an overly sharing mood at Hoosier Hysteria earlier this month, when he informed the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall crowd he planned to give them just six minutes of scrimmage action.

But when he sent his team out onto the floor, he might have at least tipped his thinking regarding his starting lineup.

On one side of the floor stood Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino. Basically, IU’s starting five for most of last season, with freshman Hood-Schifino taking over for Parker Stewart.

The lineup facing them that night might be more important to IU’s Big Ten title hopes.

Sometimes to his fans’ frustration, Woodson held tight through most of last season to an established second line. His starting lineup remained steady for much of the year, injuries and suspensions permitting, and his loyalty to a full second unit did too.

It wasn’t quite an NBA-style bench setup, but Woodson’s use of some combination of Rob Phinisee, Trey Galloway, Tamar Bates, Jordan Geronimo and Michael Durr wasn’t far off either. For much of the year, he religiously cycled those five onto the floor for his starters once a half, then cycled them off again as he pieced his starting lineup back together. Fouls or hot hands changed his thinking at times, but the structure remained solid.

Results were mixed. Phinisee never quite found his feet, nor did Bates, although the former did have a game-winner against Purdue. Galloway thrived as he earned more time on the floor, but his health limited him to just 20 games. Geronimo blossomed late in the season — and particularly in the postseason — while Durr’s playing time fell dramatically from mid-February onward.

Through those peaks and valleys, Woodson stuck to his Rolling second lineup through much of the season.

Presuming for a moment Woodson sticks with that strategy, if for no reason more than to save legs so he can shorten his bench when he must, it will have a profound impact on how far forward his program steps in Year 2.

Conference media by some distance named IU their preseason favorite to win the league title. Their Reasoning will have been driven largely by certainty: Indiana has it, nearly the entire rest of the league doesn’t.

You know what the Hoosiers are, where their baseline is and what they can bring on any given night. That’s not true — to varying degrees — for the rest of the Big Ten’s likely contenders. Indiana is the devil we know, and thus the one we’re betting on, broadly speaking.

But betting on floor doesn’t always pay off, unless that floor is already exceptionally high.

This group is seen as solid. The Hoosiers debuted at No. 13 in the preseason AP Top 25, their highest such ranking in six years. Still, there are enough questions about their weaknesses (3-point shooting chiefly among them) to keep them outside the top tier(s?) of college basketball heading into November.

If Indiana is going to win a Big Ten championship, or play the entirety of the calendar in March, high-floor reliability won’t do the job alone. With respect to the talents of that first five — assuming that is the first five — there’s more ceiling to be raised on that second line.

Has Tamar Bates’ summer Smoothing the rough edges on his game brought out more of the player we saw in The Bahamas, and less of the player who struggled to find his way in Big Ten play? Who runs point with the two, if Hood-Schifino and Johnson start together? Is Malik Reneau the low-post upgrade on Michael Durr his teammates’ Relentless summer praise suggests he can be? Can Galloway stay healthy enough to give that group a rim-to-rim scoring punch with good wing defense as well?

Some of these gaps aren’t difficult to close. Durr, for example, logged just six points and 12 rebounds in Indiana’s last 14 games, didn’t appear in two of them and didn’t see double-digit minutes in any of them. Reneau won’t need to be a rock star to improve his output in the season’s business end.

The wider point remains. If we’re asking where this team can make its biggest gains, player to player, it’s probably in that second unit.

Woodson might not quite define it that way, but for all intents and purposes, that’s what it is.

And if he chooses to pattern his rotations similarly this season, the growth of that group will play a substantial role in fulfilling any and all of the Hoosiers’ ambitions in 2023.

Follow IndyStar Reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.