Mike Woodson bench, sub strategy has NBA feel

BLOOMINGTON – Mike Woodson wasn’t in an overly sharing mood at Hoosier Hysteria earlier this month, when he informed the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall crowd he planned to give them just six minutes of scrimmage action.

But when he sent his team out onto the floor, he might have at least tipped his thinking regarding his starting lineup.

On one side of the floor stood Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino. Basically, IU’s starting five for most of last season, with freshman Hood-Schifino taking over for Parker Stewart.

The lineup facing them that night might be more important to IU’s Big Ten title hopes.

Sometimes to his fans’ frustration, Woodson held tight through most of last season to an established second line. His starting lineup remained steady for much of the year, injuries and suspensions permitting, and his loyalty to a full second unit did too.

It wasn’t quite an NBA-style bench setup, but Woodson’s use of some combination of Rob Phinisee, Trey Galloway, Tamar Bates, Jordan Geronimo and Michael Durr wasn’t far off either. For much of the year, he religiously cycled those five onto the floor for his starters once a half, then cycled them off again as he pieced his starting lineup back together. Fouls or hot hands changed his thinking at times, but the structure remained solid.

