Mike White’s Jets to keep Rolling against Vikings? Can the Dolphins defeat the 49ers?

Taylor Heinicke isn’t going to light up every stat sheet or scoreboard, but there’s no denying his role in Washington’s recent run of success.

Since Heinicke replaced Carson Wentz at quarterback, the Commanders have won five of six games, and one could make a strong argument that they should have been a perfect 6-0 during that stretch. Heinicke isn’t suddenly his generation’s Dan Marino, but his insertion into the starting lineup has given Washington life it sorely lacked with Wentz on the field.

The Giants enjoyed their own run of good vibes earlier this season, winning six of their first seven games. They’ve hit a wall, though, losing three of their last four contests and showing signs that their early season run might have been a fluke. Yes, I said it. Well, when I wrote this, I whispered it in my head. But it might be true. Then again, a win over the Commanders would deal a blow to that narrative precisely when the Giants need it most.

There have been some concerning developments during the team’s cold streak. After throwing just two interceptions in the Giants’ first nine games, the Lions picked off Daniel Jones twice in Week 11. Although he didn’t throw an interception in last week’s loss to Dallas, New York’s offense remained stuck in neutral, failing to score more than 20 points for the third time in four games. Worst of all, Saquon Barkley’s Renaissance has stalled. Barkley has gained a mere 61 yards rushing on 26 carries in his last two games.

So why do I believe in the Giants this week? Well, New York is due to learn from its Mistakes of the last two weeks, and a Divisional Showdown against Washington in front of the home crowd seems like the perfect time to get back on track.

I don’t expect it to happen on the shoulders of Barkley, not against this Commanders run defense, which ranks eighth in the NFL through 12 weeks. But I do think the Giants can create a turnover or two at the right time and capitalize — Heinicke has thrown an interception in all but one of his starts this season. Washington is far from perfect offensively, and its recent run of success has to eventually meet the law of averages.

As St. Louis rapper Murphy Lee once said, what goes up must come down. It’s time for the Giants to prove their hot start wasn’t just a bunch of blue pixie dust.