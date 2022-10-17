Mike Vrabel is cutting Josh Gordon, e-mail to NFL

Tennessee Titans head Coach Mike Vrabel addressed the media in his usual Monday press conference that comes after the team enjoyed a bye last week.

The Titans were busy making moves to start the week, as they announced the signing of wide receiver CJ Board to the practice squad, which was made possible by the release of fellow wideout Josh Gordon.

The move wasn’t surprising, as the writing was on the wall when the team didn’t elevate Gordon for the Week 5 game despite being incredibly thin at wide receiver, instead opting to go with Dez Fitzpatrick.

As we suspected, Vrabel and the Titans simply didn’t see enough to warrant using him in Week 5, or to keep him on the practice squad moving forward, for that matter.

Mike Vrabel said #Titans “didn’t see enough there” with Josh Gordon and “went with another player.” — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) October 17, 2022

One story that popped up during the Titans’ bye week was news of Vrabel sending a reply-all email to the rest of the league that took a shot at NFL officiating for its lack of consistency.

In case you missed it, the contents of the email were as follows, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

I appreciate the time and energy that goes into these videos, but I suggest we devote every minute of our officiating departments’ time ensuring our officiating crews are as well trained in the clarifications we worked to create in the off season and that each crew is as consistent as possible. Thank you.

Vrabel not only took ownership of his email response — which was very reasonable, by the way — he also went into detail about his issues with officiating, something we all have.

Vrabel on the email he sent to the league is officiating: You all know me. I’m not hiding behind anything. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) October 17, 2022

#Titans‘ Vrabel: Re officiating, just striving for level of consistency every week — so you’re not seeing something on TV one week, then next week another. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) October 17, 2022

Mike Vrabel is seeking consistency in officiating. #Titans pic.twitter.com/eZaKO0UGID — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) October 17, 2022