Mike Strange What makes basketball better than football?

With Tennessee’s football season on pause for a few weeks, it’s time to salute basketball.

Not just the Vols. The entire sport of college basketball.

I truly love college football. But I’m going to list the reasons why I find college basketball season superior. It’s part professional, based on covering both sports, and part personal.

What makes sports compelling? It’s not practical. It’s not the coach-speak from the Weekly media conferences. It’s the games.

Football is one game a week. Granted, that one day is a spectacle and a pageant in places like Knoxville. But that leaves six days of filler.

Basketball is two – at least – games a week. Tennessee schedules 12 football games, 31 basketball games. Last week, the Vols played three straight days in a tournament.

Add the postseason and the Vols have played as many as 37 games.

Speaking of games, when’s the last time you took binoculars to a basketball arena?

