Mike Rucker shares knowledge at the German flag football event

A Panthers Legend went to Germany to teach a little football last week, and walked away impressed by how much the kids there already knew.

Former Panthers defensive end Mike Rucker was part of a flag football clinic hosted by the team in Frankfurt, where 90 youth players from co-ed leagues in local schools came to learn more about the game. That was followed by a local NFL flag football tournament the next day, where they could show off their new skills.

“I was struck by the enthusiasm of the kids, those who were experiencing the sport of flag football for the first time and their willingness to learn something new and different,” Rucker said. “Then, I was blown away by the fundamental skill development of the kids playing in the school tournament. They’ve been playing for only three months, but you would be hard-pressed to tell the difference between their level of play and kids back home who have been playing for several seasons.”

The Panthers have provided 25-plus youth teams across Frankfurt with Panthers game jerseys, shorts, mouthguards, and other Panthers-branded equipment. And in a short time, they see the game growing there.

“The sport of flag football is growing rapidly in Germany and the direct engagement by the Carolina Panthers is benefitting, and will benefit, our efforts to have flag football included in school curricula throughout the country,” said Max von Garnier, a former NFL Europe quarterback with the Rhein Fire who now leads the growth of the NFL Flag in Germany. “Having the Panthers staff, as well as Mike Rucker, working directly with kids who are new to the game will make a real impact as we expand interest and support for flag football.”

The Clinic was part of broader efforts by the Panthers to promote the game in Germany, as they hosted a watch party in Frankfurt in September with Steve Smith Sr., Sir Purr, and the Top Cats. The event was partnered with the German soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt. The Bundesliga club is competing in the UEFA Champions League this season after winning the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League championship.