Mike Norvell’s vision of Seminole football becoming clear

Mike Norvell and Florida State football are coming off a major recruiting weekend, one saw them hosting both top high school prospects as well as some of the top players in the transfer portal.

Potential prospects saw a Friday night practice under the lights at Doak Campbell Stadium, as well as a pair of practices Saturday and Sunday.

Norvell and his coaching staff pulled out all the stops for the recruits, with a lot of momentum at their back, with nine wins in the bag and a chance to add a 10th in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 against Oklahoma (6-6).

In year three, with his culture in place and now the backing of a successful season, Norvell is able to share his vision for Florida State football’s future as well as he has been able to during his tenure.

“This is a special place,” Norvell said. “There’s been a lot of work put in to set the foundation and making sure we’re finding the right fit guys who want to be a part of that journey.

“Now we’re not talking about a rebuild. We’re in a different place where we are talking about just continuing growth as we push to get better and to compete at the highest level. I mean, that’s what these guys want to be a part of. So it’s been really good.”

UTEP Offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers, South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell, Shorter tight end Kyle Morlock and UCF defensive back Davonte Brown were among the prospects in the transfer portal in attendance this weekend.

While 4-star defensive lineman Rueben Bain, 4-star linebacker Kamren Robinson and 3-star defensive back Edwin Joseph were among the high school prospects in town.

“When you’re presenting a vision, philosophy, talking about a culture that you want to have, it’s one thing when you’re having to project it, and it’s another thing whenever you see it in action,” Norvell said.

“The questions that I ask, the responses that I receive are different. Things that people take notice of.

“And that’s a tribute to our players and to our staff. We try to be genuinely who we are. And I say it all the time, but finding the right fit is important. And being on point and evaluations is important.”

Part of the culture that Norvell and his staff have built is to empower the players. The players in turn can sell the message the coaching staff is selling to recruits.

“I am helping them (recruit) a couple of guys,” FSU linebacker Kalen DeLoach said following Sunday’s practice. “I’m in the mix.”

DeLoach, a redshirt junior, was rated as a Consensus four-star prospect out of high school in the 2019 recruiting class.

He’s seen the program improve in his time and said his recruiting pitch is simple.

“I say, ‘you see it for yourself when you come out here,'” DeLoach said. “You’re going to get the best of the best each day. You’re going to get a brotherhood, some people who care about you. You’re going to feel comfortable here.”

Time off

Following Sunday’s practice, the Seminoles’ players are set to earn some rest for a week until returning to practice next Sunday, when they start to ramp up for the Cheez-It Bowl.

DeLoach said he will head home to Savannah, Ga., to get away from everything for a few days.

“I’m going to go back home to see my family, spend a few days with them,” he said. “And then go watch my little brother’s game. He plays basketball, so I’m going to go watch his game.”

Jalen DeLoach is a sophomore forward for VCU.

Recruiting continues for Norvell, staff

While Norvell is giving his players time off during the coming week, it doesn’t mean he’ll be resting anytime soon.

Norvell said following practice Sunday he was going to get going on recruiting again, as early signing day looms Dec. 21 and the transfer Portal is getting going.

“Once we wrap up here, I’m sprinting and I’m going to be on the road,” Norvell said. “Again, a lot of things that I’ve got to do here this week.”

GAME INFORMATION

Who: Well. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma

When/Where: December 29, 5:30 p.m.; Camping World Stadium in Orlando

TV: ESPN

