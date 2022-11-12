Mike McGlinchey’s self-deprecating NFL Draft joke appreciated by John Lynch

Lynch appreciated McGlinchey’s self-deprecating draft joke Originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Offensive linemen are a vital part of football but aren’t the sexiest of NFL draft picks in the first round.

As the 49ers face off against the Los Angeles Chargers on “Sunday Night Football” at Levi’s Stadium, Mike McGlinchey jokingly apologized for San Francisco selecting him over safety Derwin James when the 2018 NFL Draft was discussed.

49ers general manager John Lynch appeared on KNBR 680’s “Murph & Mac,” stating that he appreciates McGlinchey’s self-deprecating humor.

“I think Mike’s got a really good sense of humor,” Lynch said. “Mike’s really Perceptive and smart and probably knows that Offensive lineman with the ninth pick isn’t the sexiest thing going, right? Derwin James is a very, very, very Talented player, and he’s right.

“He’s a player we did consider at the time, but we’re very pleased that we went with Mike. I do think Mike, he’s a victim of social media today, some of the clips that go on. But what they don’t see are all the good ones. Mike plays at a high level each and every week. I think he’s had a really good year this year.”

James has battled injuries in his five-year career, but when healthy, the 26-year-old is a Pro Bowl safety. Meanwhile, McGlinchey has yet to be an All-Pro Offensive lineman for the 49ers since coming into the NFL.

Although McGlinchey has yet to make a Pro Bowl, the 49ers will be content with their pick if the 27-year-old can remain consistent on the Offensive line.

