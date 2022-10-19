Mike Locksley on Tagovailoa, Edwards’ NFL comparison, apologizing to his team and more

Like everyone else watching Maryland football’s game against Indiana last Saturday, Mike Locksley feared the Worse when he saw star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa crumple to the ground in pain, Clutching his right knee. The news that Tagovailoa had re-aggravated a sprained MCL and might not miss any games was a relief.

“Huge sense of relief, obviously. You know, I stood there and watched him. It looked like it was very painful. I’m just we’re very thankful that he had the knee brace,” Locksley said Monday.

Tagovailoa’s prognosis was the final word in a debate he’d been having with the coaching staff about wearing the brace to protect the knee he’d hurt earlier in the season against Michigan.

“I mean, he fights us. He didn’t want to play in the knee brace for the last two, three weeks. We forced him to do it. You know, it was one of those plays a totally Accidental play, wasn’t t anything malicious. Very fortunate that like I said, that we got out of it with nothing further. And now it’s just a matter of managing and the rehab that goes along with strengthening him and getting him ready to go,” Locksley said.

If Tagovaoiloa, who ranks fifth nationally in completion percentage and 12th in passing yards, can’t play, backup Billy Edwards Jr. will get the nod. Edwards impressed while leading Maryland from behind to win at Indiana, 38-33.

“Tremendous confidence in Billy, you know, he’s got it. Like I said, we prepare him every week, he gets 40 percent of the reps as the backup quarterback. You know, we’ll continue to as we monitor where Lia is on a day-to-day basis, those may change. But we recruited him here once he went to the Portal just for this purpose on a lot like a year ago with Reece Udinski, having a guy that’s capable of coming in and you know, Billy is one of those players,” Locksley said.

“And a lot of people probably make a lot of that he didn’t complete a pass. And we really didn’t try to throw the ball very much. We had a plan of what we wanted to get executed in the running game. And the second half, he came in and executed it to a tee, made some big plays, protected the football. And I expect him to, if he’s the guy that has to play for us this week, I expect him to be able to come in, execute our system as well as anybody and give us a chance.”

