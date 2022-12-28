Mike Locksley is Maryland football’s recruiting class, big hauls at two positions, a key state and more

Maryland football had a big Signing Day last week, adding several players to a Terps recruiting class that Ranks No. 33 nationally and No. 6 in the Big Ten. Coach Mike Locksley talked about it in an interview on the Athletic department’s Hear the Turtle podcast.

“A great class, a bunch of guys that are impact type players that will be able to come in and have the ability to help us take the next step, which I’ve gone on the record now to say, now we can start talking about competing for championships. And we’ve got a great foundation that’s been laid with the first three or four classes we put together, as well as the players that have come through the program. I think this class is kind of the class that gets us over the top to where now we can start competing to win Big Ten championships, which is the Ultimate goal,” Locksley said.

Maryland added 12 players on offense and 12 on defense, including nine from Maryland in the class. The day is a big one not only for the programs looking to improve their results on the field, but also for young athletes and their families improving their lives off of it.

“It’s a special day, Signing Day, oftentimes talk about how the game of football has the ability to change the Lineage of some families. And some of the guys that we recruit, them being able to go to college for free to play a game that they love, to better themselves academically, athletically and socially. It’s just a special, special moment. And that’s one of those feelings you don’t want to ever take lightly or for granted,” he said.

“And so to be able to thank the parents, because number one, they show tremendous faith in me as the leader of the football family here at Maryland, by delivering one of their most prized possessions, their children. And it’s not something that I take lightly. And we oftentimes talk about their giving us their kid on the front of the bridge to manhood. And it’s my job to get them over that bridge and back to them as a better version of themselves, to where they become better sons that are future fathers, better future husbands, better brothers.”

More below from Locksley on some of his big positional hauls, recruiting in a talent-laden state a few hours away and more: