Mike Locksley announces the status of key players who’ve been sidelined

Maryland football got more good news this week with linebackers Ruben Hyppolite and Jaishawn Barham returning to practice, and both are expected to play this weekend against Wisconsin, head coach Mike Locksley said Thursday. Barham, a standout true freshman, suffered a stinger late against Indiana and missed the Northwestern matchup. His return coincides with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoawho was also injured against Indiana and returns this Saturday.

Despite missing the last game against Northwestern, Barham is tied for the team lead in sacks with three so far in his rookie campaign and ranks second on the team with 36 tackles (21 solo), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2022.

Hyppolite has been out for much of the time since suffering a high-ankle sprain against SMU earlier this season, not playing against Purdue and Northwestern but getting a handful of snaps against Michigan State. He had 10 tackles in his three games before getting hurt, but has been a leader on defense. Both Barham and Hyppolite were helping in defensive huddles against Northwestern as Ahmad McCullough, Gereme Spraggins, Caleb Wheatland and Fa’Najae Gotay shored up the linebacker positions.

“I think, you know, having a bunch of missing pieces out there today shows the growth, the depth that we’ve created via recruiting and the way we’ve developed in our young team,” Locksley said after this win over Northwestern. “We saw a bunch of young guys step up and play big.”

The Terps’ defensive depth chart reverts fairly close to normal with the Returns of Hyppolite and Barham, who have both been listed as starters inside, and will hope to bring back senior linebacker Vandarius Cowan and freshman corner Gavin Gibsonimportant pieces who also missed the Northwestern game.

“We were being held together by threads, as we missed, I think, five or six starters who didn’t play in the Northwestern game. And that time off has given us the opportunity to get some of those guys back and healthy,” Locksley said.

Maryland football will face Wisconsin on the road Saturday at noon on the Big Ten Network.