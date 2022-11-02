Mike Locksley announces Taulia Tagovailoa decision after “scary” situation

Maryland football Returns from its bye week rested and reset ahead of a road trip to face the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoawho missed the Terps’ last game against Northwestern, is expected to make his return this week, head coach Mike Locksley said. Saturday will mark three weeks since Tagovailoa re-sprained his right MCL against Indiana.

“It was scary [being carted off],” Tagovailoa said. “My knee had been bothering me ever since the Michigan game. I think our training staff does an awesome job with rehabbing it and getting me back in time for the next week and stuff like that. When it happened, I mean, I was just in pain. So the biggest thing I was hoping, you know, probably wrap it up and come back out or something like that, but I was just waiting for an MRI and stuff like that, and I was nervous. I was hoping it wasn’t something more serious. Thank God it isn’t.”

Tagovailoa, the 10th-best graded quarterback in college football this season by Pro Football Focus, has completed 72.5% of his passes for 2,001 yards, 13 touchdowns and only five interceptions with four games left to play this season.

“It’s great to have [Taulia] back,” tight end Corey Dyches said. “I mean, Billy did a great job. But I’m just glad that [Taulia] is able to come back and show what else he can do, finish the season strong. So I’m looking forward to having him back and doing our thing.”

The Terps front-loaded rest last week with a few days off after the Northwestern game before jumping back into practice and also took the time to go through more individual work over the course of the bye week before implementing the Wisconsin game plan towards the end of the week.

“[We used] just a combination of a schedule that over the years put together to give us the best chance to come out improved and rested, Locksley said. “And it seems to have worked because I feel good about the way things looked [Monday].”

Maryland and Wisconsin are set to kickoff in Madison at noon ET Saturday on the Big Ten Network.