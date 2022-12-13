Mike Leach mourned by the college football community after the Mississippi State coach’s death

Mike Leach died Monday night due to complications from a heart condition, his family announced Tuesday through Mississippi State. The college football world is mourning after the loss of one of our sport’s most beloved coaches, whose jovial personality captured the attention of those who knew and from far away.

“Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather,” the Leach family said in a statement. “He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the Joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”

Mississippi State announced Sunday afternoon that Leach “had a personal health issue at his home” and was transferred by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. University president Mark E. Keenum and interim Athletic director Bracky Brett elevated defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to acting head coach during Leach’s absence while practicing for the Jan. 2 ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois and recruiting ahead of the Early Signing Period continued.

Here is just a glimpse at how much Leach meant to the college football world.