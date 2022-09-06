Mike Leach: Mississippi State football has a lot to clean up before the Arizona game

STARKVILLE — Asked where the Mississippi State football team could improve by Saturday’s game at Arizona, Bulldogs Coach Mike Leach spent more than a minute going through practically every position on the roster.

They wanted more speed and better routes at wide receiver. Better blocking at the second level by the Offensive line. Stronger eye discipline by the linebackers.

The underlying message was clear: Despite a strong Week 1, MSU has work to do.

The Bulldogs (1-0) will have to get it done by 10 pm Saturday, when they kick off against the Wildcats (1-0) at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

“I think we’re all excited to be up late and go play Arizona,” Leach said.

Mississippi State will play a Pac-12 team for the first time since facing Oregon in 2003. The Bulldogs played the Ducks in 2002 as well and faced Washington in 1977, but those are MSU’s only games all time against current Pac-12 members.

Leach said little adjustment is required — “really, you just stay up later” — for the Bulldogs in advance of the 8 pm local time kickoff. He joked about the 2-hour, 15-minute Lightning delay in MSU’s Week 1 win over Memphis being just what his team needed to prepare for the late game.

But it’ll take more than that against an Arizona team that looked impressive in its 38-22 win Saturday at San Diego State.

The Wildcats already matched their win total from a Dismal 2021 in which they went 1-11, winning on the road against an Aztecs Squad that went 12-2 last season.

“I think they’re good,” Leach said of Arizona. “I think they’re much improved.”

Leach is intimately familiar with Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura, who threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns against one interception Saturday.

De Laura Originally committed to play for Leach at Washington State in 2019. He transferred from Pullman to Tucson in the offseason.

“He’s a very competitive guy and a good player,” Leach said. “He’s got quick feet. The ball comes off his hand quickly, and he’s accurate. He’s definitely a good player. He’s competitive, and he makes that side of the ball for them competitive.”

Of course, Mississippi State has its own standout quarterback. Junior Will Rogers completed 38 of 49 passes against Memphis for a career-high 450 yards and five touchdown passes, all to different receivers.

Arizona Coach Jedd Fisch said in his press conference Monday he hadn’t watched much of Rogers and the Bulldogs but praised them regardless.

“I know he’s a very good passer,” Fisch said of Rogers. “I know Mike Leach is always going to have very good passes. They throw the ball a lot, and the key to being good in that offense is being accurate. That’s what they look for; that’s what they’ve found; and I’m sure that he will be a great challenge for us.”

Fisch Stressed the chance to make it a “great home-field advantage,” imploring Wildcats fans and all of Tucson to pack Arizona Stadium.

With “not too many other things going on Saturday at 8 o’clock,” the second-year Arizona Coach is anticipating a big crowd.

“I would certainly expect a great turnout and for our fans to continue to support us and load up the stadium this go-round,” Fisch said. “It’s a great opportunity to watch good football. Obviously, we know we have a great opponent coming into town from the Southeastern Conference.”

Sharp named SEC co-lineman of the week

On Monday, Mississippi State center LaQuinston Sharp was named the Southeastern Conference co-offensive lineman of the week.

Sharp did not allow a sack or hit on quarterback Will Rogers during Saturday’s game. He played 85 snaps, the most of any center in the SEC.

Sharp and Alabama’s Darrian Dalcourt shared the conference-wide honor. It was Sharp’s second SEC Weekly award.

“I think he’s steadily improved,” Leach said of Sharp. “I think he’s getting better. From the day we got him here, he’s one guy who I think has improved every step of the way. I think he continues to improve.”

