Mike Leach ineligible for College Football Hall of Fame due to NFF rule

The Sudden death of Mike Leach brought out a tidal wave of tributes and Memories of the head Coach who helped innovate the sport of college football while leaving a Legacy as a wit and an inquisitive mind who seemed able to hold Forth on almost any subject.

Leach is credited with helping popularize the Air Raid offense, an aggressive, pass-heavy strategy that has influenced the game of football at both the college and NFL levels in the 21st century while at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State, helping create a coaching tree across FBS.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button