Mike Jones: Join me for NFL stories that go deeper and take fans new places

“Why do I care?”

The question — directed at me, a rookie sportswriter, by my first boss after I eagerly made my first story pitch — stung.

Here I was, all of 19, starting my first full-time newspaper job in my hometown of Warrenton, Va., and completely thrown off by the response.

It’s not that Lou Emerson, editor and Publisher of the now-defunct Fauquier Citizen, thought that the idea stank. They asked the question because if I couldn’t explain why he (acting as the reader) should care about such a story, then I had no business Pursuing it.

Lou aimed to help me develop the Mindset to: 1. Always think about the reader, and 2. Always go Deeper — as a journalist, reporter, storyteller.

My time with Lou, seven years in all, set me on a path that has guided me my entire career. It has served me well on a local level — at that Weekly newspaper, covering high school sports, then at The Washington Times, where I was the Washington Wizards beat writer for three seasons. I then moved to The Washington Post, where I covered the DMV’s football team for eight years, before joining USA Today as a national NFL Reporter and columnist for five years.

I’ve had the honor of telling some pretty big and complex stories in my 23 years as a full-time journalist. State championships, Olympic medalists, multiple NBA Finals, multiple Super Bowls, hirings, firings, countless controversies, epic performances, fascinating human beings Blessed with amazing talents and brains.

I’ve worked with some exceptional journalists, quality human beings and for some fantastic outlets.

Now, here I find myself, embarking on another chapter: joining The Athletic as a national NFL writer.

I’m still trying to go deeper. I’m still trying to learn more, and I want to take you with me. I’m here now because my goals and philosophies perfectly align with The Athletic‘s mission of “delivering powerful stories and smart analysis that bring sports fans closer to the heart of the game.”

And so, I’m so excited to get going. So eager to continue covering this insanely intriguing league and tackling big stories and projects in a variety of ways — at times, with approaches that I have used for years, and at times, in ways that I’ve never tried before. But always with the goal of pulling back that curtain and revealing the facts, details and insight that you crave.

I’ve always wanted to go deeper as a sports fan.

Growing up in Northern Virginia as the son and grandson of two avid sports fans, it was never enough to just watch the games of the NFL team now known as the Commanders, Bullets (now the Wizards), Hoyas, Terps, Orioles and eventually the Nationals.

The sports section of the newspaper was considered Sacred text — just a step below the Holy Bible.

My grandfather and dad always got the paper — or, rather, papers. The Post, USA Today, The Washington Times, Fauquier-Times Democrat, The Fauquier Citizen. Sure, they read (or at least skimmed) the news, business and metro sections. Heck, my grandfather even made us kids read The Wall Street Journal so we could gain a glimpse of the world through the lens of business and finance.

But the sports sections always commanded the greatest attention. As soon as Sunday afternoon dinners at my grandparents’ home in Frytown, Va., concluded, Grandaddy would take a deep dive into The Post sports section. Front to back. He’d pass it on to my dad. Same approach. I’d read the Funnies while waiting for my turn at sports, then gobble up as much information and perspective on our favorite teams as possible.

I always thought I’d wind up playing football professionally. But by the time I hit 16, my growth had stalled, I had a bad knee and bad ankle and I was slow to boot. I faced the fact that the NFL was not in the cards.

But I loved the game. And I loved storytelling. So, if I couldn’t play for Washington, I vowed that I would cover the team for The Post, and then one day become the next Michael Wilbon. OK, the last part ain’t happening either. But a kid could dream.

My love for sports fuels me. I’m obsessed with gaining a better understanding of the investments (of time, physical, mental, and even finances) athletes and coaches make so they can achieve greatness.

What produces that fraction of an inch, split second, quick twitch, slightly Sharper Instinct that separates the elite from the average?

I have to know.

What makes one team awful by NFL standards and another an absolute juggernaut, even when both have hard-working coaching staffs and similarly talented rosters?

This fascinates me.

How are these sports figures both very regular people (with spouses, kids, pets, bills and chores just like you and me) and borderline superhuman at the same time?

I’m forever on a quest to find out.

I try to never lose sight of that first part. Regardless of the success sports figures achieve, they’re still people. So, at times, my mission is a particular story involves showing that human side in a way that you’d never considered.

Sometimes, I’m trying to take you places you’ll never go and show you things you’d never otherwise see. And other times, I simply aim to give you an extra nugget of knowledge with which you can impress your buddies. But either way, I’m trying to go deeper.

And The Athletic gives me the best chance to achieve that goal. I’m so excited to join forces with a talent-rich team of sharp Editors and gifted Reporters and writers, all hungry to be the Absolute best for themselves, for their families, their coworkers, their readers. A support system like that will help me continue to grow and become better — as a Reporter and writer.

I joined The Athletic because I’m still trying to go deeper. And I’m trying to take you with me. Come learn with me.

(Photo: Brian Rothmuller / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)