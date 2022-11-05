Mike Henderson awarded the Margrit Mondavi Arts Medallion

Haines Gallery congratulates Mike Henderson on receiving the Margrit Mondavi Arts Medallion, awarded by the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art at the University of California, Davis. The Bay Area artist, musician, and filmmaker received the award on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Manetti Shrem Museum’s 2022 Fall Gala, where he was guest of honor.

Henderson taught at UC Davis for over 40 years, retiring as Professor emeritus in 2012.

“At a time when students of color on this campus did not have ready mentors, Mike Henderson fostered the arts as a shelter, a place of freedom, for his students,” said Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Mary Croughan, who presented the award. “I can think of no better reason for an award than the profound work of fostering creativity and uplifting student voices.”

Henderson is the subject of an upcoming exhibition at the Manetti Shrem Museum: Mike Henderson: Before the Fire, 1965-1985.

On view from Jan. 29 to June 25, 2023, the exhibition features paintings and Films from the period, offering new ideas about Black life in a unique visual language that merges protest, Afrofuturism, and surrealism. Before the Fire marks Henderson’s first institutional Solo exhibition, and will be accompanied by an illustrated catalogue.

“The Manetti Shrem Museum is fortunate to partner with Mike Henderson’s many Champions to present an historic exhibition that is truly the culmination of the numerous shows Cheryl Haines has hung at her gallery over the years, as well as Mike’s participation in many group shows at prestigious Museums such as the de Young, the Crocker Art Museum, SFMOMA and the Whitney Museum of American Art,” said Rachel Teagle, founding director of the Manetti Shrem.

It’s Jan. 14, Haines Gallery will open a Solo exhibition of Henderson’s experimental canvases from the 1970s.

Mike Henderson (b. 1944) has additionally been the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship (1973), two National Endowment for the Arts Artist Grants (1978, 1989), and an Artadia Award (2019). His works have been collected by such institutions as the Crocker Art Museum, Sacramento, Calif.; Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, Calif.; Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art, University of California, Davis, Calif.; Oakland Museum of California, Calif.; Phoenix Art Museum, Ariz.; San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Calif.; and The Studio Museum in Harlem, New York, NY

Note: This article was reprinted with permission from the Haines Gallery.