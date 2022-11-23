Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Player “Should Be A Lock” For Hall Of Fame In 2023

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 14: TV/Radio Host Mike Greenberg Attends Build to discuss his partnership with Dove Men + Care and the new film ‘There To Care’ at Build Studio on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Revealed its 28 Modern-Era Semifinalists for the 2023 class.

Among these great names is seven-time Pro-Bowl cornerback Darrell Revis.

ESPN Analyst Mike Greenberg — also a well-known Jets fan — believes the former New York superstar should be a “lock” to have his name in Canton next year.

