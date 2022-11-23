Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Player “Should Be A Lock” For Hall Of Fame In 2023

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 14: TV/Radio Host Mike Greenberg Attends Build to discuss his partnership with Dove Men + Care and the new film ‘There To Care’ at Build Studio on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Revealed its 28 Modern-Era Semifinalists for the 2023 class.

Among these great names is seven-time Pro-Bowl cornerback Darrell Revis.

ESPN Analyst Mike Greenberg — also a well-known Jets fan — believes the former New York superstar should be a “lock” to have his name in Canton next year.

“Revis should be a lock. #Jets,” Greenberg wrote on Twitter.

Revis shut down the league’s best receivers for 11 seasons in the NFL. He notched four First-Team All-Pro seasons and led the league with 31 passes defended in 2009.

Through eight seasons with the Jets and one apiece with the Chiefs, Patriots and Bucs, Revis collected 29 interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, 139 passes defended and 496 tackles. He helped New England claim a Super Bowl title in his lone season with the Pats in 2014.

Due to his retirement in 2017, Revis is one of five first-year eligible candidates for the 2023 Hall of Fame class. He’s joined by Jahri Evans, Joe Thomas, Dwight Freeney and James Harrison.

Revis is widely considered one of the greatest cornerbacks in NFL history. As such, he’s no doubt a “lock” to enter the Hall of Fame someday.