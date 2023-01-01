Mike Evans makes NFL history with latest career milestone

Mike Evans has made NFL history with his latest milestone.

With his Sunday performance, Evans now has 1,000 receiving yards or more in each of his first 9 professional seasons, something no other NFL player can claim.

Evans, a former Texas A&M standout, is tied with Tim Brown for the second-longest streak ever of 1,000-yard seasons. Legendary wideout Jerry Rice owns the record of 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Evans’ Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. In the first half, Evans had 5 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown, snapping a long scoreless streak. The game is airing on FOX. Carolina leads 14-10.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button