Mike Evans makes NFL history with latest career milestone

Mike Evans has made NFL history with his latest milestone.

With his Sunday performance, Evans now has 1,000 receiving yards or more in each of his first 9 professional seasons, something no other NFL player can claim.

Did Mike Evans reach 1,000 rec yards? 2014 YES

2015 YES

2016 YES

2017 YES

2018 YES

2019 YES

2020 YES

2021 YES

2022 YES Only player in NFL history to start career with NINE straight 1,000 rec yard seasons pic.twitter.com/H63owsjMaQ — NFL is CBS ? (@NFLonCBS) January 1, 2023

Evans, a former Texas A&M standout, is tied with Tim Brown for the second-longest streak ever of 1,000-yard seasons. Legendary wideout Jerry Rice owns the record of 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Tom Brady connects with Mike Evans for a 63-yard TD, cutting the lead to 14-7. Evans now has Eclipsed 1,000 Rec yds in 9 straight seasons, tied with Tim Brown for the 2nd longest streak in NFL history, only behind Jerry Rice who Eclipsed 1,000 Rec yds for 11 straight seasons. pic.twitter.com/OVa9FJbYJn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 1, 2023

Evans’ Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. In the first half, Evans had 5 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown, snapping a long scoreless streak. The game is airing on FOX. Carolina leads 14-10.