MIKE DEAN: Handball decisions are the toughest a referee can make as they are always open to debate

Handballs are definitely the hardest part of being an official. No matter how much you try, debates in the football sphere are inevitable because these incidents are open to interpretation as per the Laws of the Game.

Give me a tackle, a trip, a push, some grappling in the box or an offside any day of the week! They are straightforward by comparison. With handballs we have so many factors to take into account and this became a talking point at the weekend too.

Some were clearer than others — for example, Marcus Rashford’s goal for Manchester United was disallowed because while he handled the ball accidentally, he did so immediately before scoring against Everton. But it is those handballs — the ones that require an interpretation of ‘natural’ versus ‘unnatural’ — that are more complex.

Did the ball strike the player on the red zone (below the shirt sleeve) or the green zone? What was the Proximity of the player to where the ball was struck from? Did they have time to react? Was it deliberate? Was their arm in an unnatural position or was it naturally a consequence of his body shape and movement? Was there a clear movement of the arm to make their body bigger?

This is where we as VARs have to interpret using the decision-making considerations at the time we have to study these individual incidents and I can understand why some fans disagree with the outcomes.

There are reasons why decisions were given and not given, taking all of the above into account. I wanted to explain why these are not clear-cut situations, they are subjective, meaning these decisions will forever be debated and seen as right to some, wrong to others.

Handballs have always been a talking point and they remain so to this day, regardless of the introduction of VAR.