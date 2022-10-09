Mike Costello Returns as Cotter’s Coach

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

Mike Costello is returning to the Hardwood this winter to Coach the Cotter boys basketball team, resuming his spot at the helm of the Ramblers 15 years after he relinquished the job back in 2007.

At the time Costello stepped away to spend more time with his family, but with his youngest daughter now a junior at Cotter, he figured it would be a good time to step back into the rigors of coaching varsity basketball.

“It’s become a year-round commitment, or at least a good chunk of time in the summer into it. I wanted to make sure I was ready to say yes to that. I think we have a good staff, got committed players, committed parents, committed other coaches and I think that should make it a workable situation,” Costello said.

Not only did he Coach the boys basketball team for 15 seasons from 1993 to 2007, he was also a player on the boys hoops program’s last state Championship team in 1982, earning himself a spot in the Cotter athletics Hall of Fame back in 2012.

While Costello Jokes that his former playing and coaching days are “ancient history” to the current crop of players, they are familiar with their new Coach as well after he has spent the past few years coaching Cotter’s junior high basketball team.

Adding in the fact that he has been a highly-successful Coach of the school’s cross country team for around two and a half decades as well, Costello is certainly a familiar face for fans of the Ramblers Athletic programs.

During his first stint as the coach, Costello led Cotter to a 241-144 record over his 15 seasons, with the 2005-06 season being his best with a 23-7 record and a loss to La Crescent in the Section 1AA East Championship game .

It has been a rough time for the program since he left, though, going 125-259 in the 15 seasons since in a nearly reversed record.

The Veteran Coach is optimistic about the state of the program, although he does admit that there will always be bumps in the road with a transition.

“That’s always a tricky thing to sort out, especially with new coaches, new players. But we definitely feel there’s some really good kids coming up,” Costello said. “We definitely think the future looks bright for the boys program.”

It will be a busy couple of months for Costello as he is currently coaching a cross country crew that has their eyes on a number of state meet berths in the early November meet.

Then, just a few short weeks later, his first boys basketball tryouts in more than a decade will be kicking off.

“My focus is (cross country) and we’ll be thinking about (basketball) on the side, some planning, and then when November comes we’ll be at it full blast,” Costello said.