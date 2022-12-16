Mike Budenholzer reacts to the blowout loss against the Memphis Grizzlies

The Milwaukee Bucks are usually the ones handing losses to other teams, but last night they got a taste of their own medicine as they got blown out 142-101 at the hands of Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button