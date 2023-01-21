Mike Brey retirement press conference

SOUTH BEND — Everything about the job and his future doing it changed around Christmas. It was fitting that it was Christmas.

The most wonderful time of the year for many had long been a time full of Wonder for Notre Dame men’s basketball Coach Mike Brey. He would point to the holiday as the time when he could get away from everything and everybody and drill down about what the coming college basketball months might hold for him and his program.

He did that personal Christmastime Escape every year for the previous 22 he’s been on the Notre Dame sideline. A member of the Big East, a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, it didn’t matter much. Christmas for Brey didn’t mean presents and wrapping paper and Eggnog (or the occasional bottle of wine). It meant getting away and planning/plotting for the weeks ahead and how his Irish could make an all-important NCAA tournament run.

