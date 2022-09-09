Mikaylah Williams Headlines four top-100 Women’s basketball prospects visiting LSU | LSU

LSU’s first home football weekend won’t be a big one only for the guys in the shoulder pads and helmets.

The LSU Women’s basketball team is also using the weekend to welcome a quartet of top 100-ranked players for the 2022-23 recruiting cycle, including two players in the ESPN HoopGurlz top 10.

Headlining the visitors is the nation’s No. 1 prospect for 2023, 6-foot guard Mikaylah Williams of Bossier City Parkway. Williams, who committed to LSU in June, has made unofficial trips to LSU, but this will count as her official visit to the school.

Also on an official is 6-5 post player Aalyah Del Rosario. A native of the Dominican Republic, Del Rosario is preparing at The Webb School, a boarding school in Bell Buckle, Tennessee, about an hour south of Nashville. Del Rosario is ranked No. 8 in the country according to ESPN and is the top uncommitted post player in the nation.

A highly ranked teammate of Del Rosario’s is also expected to make an official visit: 5-7 point guard Angelica Velez. Originally from New York City, Velez is No. 36 on the HoopGurlz list and the eighth-ranked point guard prospect overall.

The fourth official visitor is 6-2 forward Maddie Cox of Flower Mound, Texas, near Dallas. Cox, the nation’s No. 92-ranked prospect, is the younger sister of Lauren Cox, who played forward under LSU Coach Kim Mulkey at Baylor.

The Tigers open practice later this month and begin their second season under Mulkey on Nov. 7 at home against Bellarmine.